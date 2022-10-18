Read full article on original website
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
Jim Cornette Draws Comparisons Between Bray Wyatt And CM Punk
On last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt gave a promo to fans that was emotional, and it reminded legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette of other acts in the industry. Reaching their fans through the heart string approach, AEW‘s CM Punk and MJF have done similar...
Bobby Lashley Reveals He Wrestled For Most Of Last Year With Major Shoulder Injury
Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley is no stranger to setbacks. The Almighty battled Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble with a shoulder injury. Reports afterward suggested Lashley could’ve missed WrestleMania 38 due to the severity of his injury and the surgery he would’ve needed to undergo.
Is the WWE Ready for Both Paul Brothers?
Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have become two of the most famous personalities, not only in the United States, but the world as a whole. Rising to fame on the now-defunct Vine and later YouTube, the Paul brothers have amassed an avid fan base of millions who follow their every move and buy into whatever they’re selling through their many platforms. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the WWE wanted to get onboard, but what might be surprising is Logan Paul’s run at the top.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 18th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 752,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.26 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 983,000 viewers with...
“Run Up To Roman And See What Happens” – Ex-WCW Star Calls Out Jimmy Smith Over Roman Reigns Comments
Former WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has made waves with a number of comments since his WWE release, particularly when it comes to the staged nature of WWE programming as compared to unscripted sports. When describing the WWE performers he worked with during his time on Raw, he drew especial ire when talking about Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract
Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
Next WWE NXT Special Rumoured For Mid-December
WWE NXT is scheduled to present Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd, the first premium live event since it officially merged with NXT UK at the beginning of September with Worlds Collide. That show, held mere hours before AEW All Out, saw the unification of the two brands’ championships, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly left draped in gold.
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Shock WWE NXT Return At The Behest Of Injured Star
When Shinsuke Nakamura first debuted in WWE NXT in 2016, he impressed in a match against Sami Zayn at TakeOver: Dallas as part of WrestleMania 32 weekend. He went on to become a two-time NXT Champion, defeating Samoa Joe both times to win the title in 2017. He would be called up to the main roster one year after his NXT debut, appearing on the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 33.
Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Officially Ends
After a 12-year absence from WWE, Goldberg returned to the squared circle in November 2016, handily defeating Brock Lesnar in under two minutes at Survivor Series. ‘Da Man’ has since remained a semi-active performer, picking up one reign apiece with the WWE and WWE Universal Championships to mixed reactions.
Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career
Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
Athena Was Approached By AEW Management Over Physicality Of Recent Match
A new report has claimed that AEW management got involved after a match featuring Athena didn’t quite go to plan. On a recent episode of AEW Dark Elevation taped in Toronto, Athena took on local star Jody Threat. Many fans noted Athena appeared to be overly physical and stiff with her opponent as the match went on. In the end the established star picked up the win in a little under five minutes.
Candice LeRae Reveals Dream Mixed Tag WrestleMania Match With Johnny Gargano
Recently, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae appeared on “Muscle Man Malcolm” for an interview while at Millersville, Maryland’s Baltimore Celebfest 5. While there, Candice LeRae spoke about several different topics, with some including her relationship with fans, her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, Austin Theory, The Way, being a mother and a professional wrestler at the same time, and she would also mention a dream mixed tag team match that she would like to be a part of at WrestleMania.
Christopher Nowinski Comments On Adam Page Injury, Praises AEW Medical Staff
The AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page came to a shocking conclusion as the referee called an early end to the contest. The main event was a stunningly hard-hitting affair with the two combatants brawling long before the opening bell rang. Adam Page came to the ring first, but cut off Moxley in the crowd before he even made it to the ring. As chaos descended, Moxley suffered a cut and was bleeding heavily by the time the opening bell sounded.
New Japan Star Aiming To Become “The Brock Lesnar” Of The NJPW Juniors Division
Brock Lesnar has become synonymous with dominance ever since making his debut in WWE in 2002. As the youngest man to ever hold the WWE Championship, he’s laid waste to top stars such as Hulk Hogan, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, though his recent bouts with Reigns have seen him come up short.
“I Would Have Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns” – Ronda Rousey
At WWE Crown Jewel Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The bout will only be his third inside a WWE and second and as a singles star. By contrast, Roman Reigns as stood at the top of the WWE mountain for more than two...
Bully Ray Discusses Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has no interest in seeing Bray Wyatt using his “The Fiend” gimmick anymore, recently explaining why on SiriusXM. Bray Wyatt made his return back to World Wrestling Entertainment at their Extreme Rules Premium Live...
Diamond Dallas Page Believes Bray Wyatt Should Have Ended The Undertaker’s Streak
A year after his legendary streak was ended The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. But what if the match would have taken place 12 months earlier with ‘The Streak’ on the line?. The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania became the cornerstone on which at least part...
Riho Returns To AEW On Dynamite
Riho hadn’t been seen on AEW television since the May 28th edition of AEW Dark, but the Japanese star is back, and back in a big way. On AEW Dynamite‘s ‘Championship Tuesday’ Hikaru Shida challenged Toni Storm for the Interim Women’s Championship. The match had been confirmed a week earlier after the two women teamed together to see off Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.
