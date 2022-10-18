ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itrwrestling.com

Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest

10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
itrwrestling.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals He Wrestled For Most Of Last Year With Major Shoulder Injury

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley is no stranger to setbacks. The Almighty battled Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble with a shoulder injury. Reports afterward suggested Lashley could’ve missed WrestleMania 38 due to the severity of his injury and the surgery he would’ve needed to undergo.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Cornette Draws Comparisons Between Bray Wyatt And CM Punk

On last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt gave a promo to fans that was emotional, and it reminded legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette of other acts in the industry. Reaching their fans through the heart string approach, AEW‘s CM Punk and MJF have done similar...
itrwrestling.com

AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 18th 2022

As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 752,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.26 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 983,000 viewers with...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract

Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
itrwrestling.com

“I Would Have Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns” – Ronda Rousey

At WWE Crown Jewel Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The bout will only be his third inside a WWE and second and as a singles star. By contrast, Roman Reigns as stood at the top of the WWE mountain for more than two...
itrwrestling.com

Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career

Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
itrwrestling.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Shock WWE NXT Return At The Behest Of Injured Star

When Shinsuke Nakamura first debuted in WWE NXT in 2016, he impressed in a match against Sami Zayn at TakeOver: Dallas as part of WrestleMania 32 weekend. He went on to become a two-time NXT Champion, defeating Samoa Joe both times to win the title in 2017. He would be called up to the main roster one year after his NXT debut, appearing on the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 33.
itrwrestling.com

Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Officially Ends

After a 12-year absence from WWE, Goldberg returned to the squared circle in November 2016, handily defeating Brock Lesnar in under two minutes at Survivor Series. ‘Da Man’ has since remained a semi-active performer, picking up one reign apiece with the WWE and WWE Universal Championships to mixed reactions.
itrwrestling.com

Bully Ray Discusses Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has no interest in seeing Bray Wyatt using his “The Fiend” gimmick anymore, recently explaining why on SiriusXM. Bray Wyatt made his return back to World Wrestling Entertainment at their Extreme Rules Premium Live...
itrwrestling.com

Next WWE NXT Special Rumoured For Mid-December

WWE NXT is scheduled to present Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd, the first premium live event since it officially merged with NXT UK at the beginning of September with Worlds Collide. That show, held mere hours before AEW All Out, saw the unification of the two brands’ championships, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly left draped in gold.
itrwrestling.com

Diamond Dallas Page Believes Bray Wyatt Should Have Ended The Undertaker’s Streak

A year after his legendary streak was ended The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. But what if the match would have taken place 12 months earlier with ‘The Streak’ on the line?. The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania became the cornerstone on which at least part...
itrwrestling.com

Candice LeRae Reveals Dream Mixed Tag WrestleMania Match With Johnny Gargano

Recently, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae appeared on “Muscle Man Malcolm” for an interview while at Millersville, Maryland’s Baltimore Celebfest 5. While there, Candice LeRae spoke about several different topics, with some including her relationship with fans, her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, Austin Theory, The Way, being a mother and a professional wrestler at the same time, and she would also mention a dream mixed tag team match that she would like to be a part of at WrestleMania.
MARYLAND STATE
itrwrestling.com

Bret Hart Says He Would Have “Loved” To Have Worked With Brock Lesnar

When a wrestler has to retire through injury there is always a sense of what if. When that wrestler was as good as Bret Hart, that feeling is amplified even further. Bret Hart wrestled his last real match on January 10th 2000 on WCW Monday Nitro against Kevin Nash. However, his career had effectively been ended by a stiff kick from Goldberg during their match at Starrcade a month earlier. Despite suffering a severe concussion, Hart finished the match arguably sustaining more damage in the process. It was through these injuries that he had to retire.
itrwrestling.com

New Japan Star Aiming To Become “The Brock Lesnar” Of The NJPW Juniors Division

Brock Lesnar has become synonymous with dominance ever since making his debut in WWE in 2002. As the youngest man to ever hold the WWE Championship, he’s laid waste to top stars such as Hulk Hogan, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, though his recent bouts with Reigns have seen him come up short.
itrwrestling.com

Sasha Banks To Return To USA Network In Project Hosted By Nikki Bella

Sasha Banks made waves alongside her tag team partner Naomi when the pair walked out of WWE Raw on May 16th amidst reported creative disputes with Vince McMahon. As a result, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were vacated following the pair’s suspension from the company, and neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE television since.
itrwrestling.com

Bret Hart Admits He Would Return To The Ring Today If He Was Healthy

Although Bret Hart enjoyed a glittering career which saw him capture multiple World Championships and garner love and respect from fans and fellow professionals alike, there remains a huge sense of what if?. After the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’ Hart began appearing in WCW, but never really captured the heights that...
itrwrestling.com

Diamond Dallas Page Touts Sheamus As A Future WWE Hall Of Famer

There’s little Sheamus hasn’t accomplished during his time in WWE. He’s a multi-time WWE Champion, a former King of the Ring, and he’s won both Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble. He’s also found himself part of an incredibly successful tag team, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships a total of four times alongside Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.
itrwrestling.com

Candice LeRae On How Far In Advance She Knew About WWE Raw Return

On September 26th, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE and her debut on WWE Raw. As Nikki ASH awaited her mystery opponent, the crowd in Edmonton, AB, Canada were delighted to see the Poison Pixie for the first time since leaving WWE NXT after she announced her pregnancy with husband Johnny Gargano. Candice LeRae made quick work of the Almost Superhero, pinning her following a swinging neckbreaker from the top rope. This caused Nikki ASH to rip off her superhero mask, and she hasn’t competed on television since.

