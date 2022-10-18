When a wrestler has to retire through injury there is always a sense of what if. When that wrestler was as good as Bret Hart, that feeling is amplified even further. Bret Hart wrestled his last real match on January 10th 2000 on WCW Monday Nitro against Kevin Nash. However, his career had effectively been ended by a stiff kick from Goldberg during their match at Starrcade a month earlier. Despite suffering a severe concussion, Hart finished the match arguably sustaining more damage in the process. It was through these injuries that he had to retire.

2 DAYS AGO