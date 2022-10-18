ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee opens as big favorite for homecoming game against UT Martin

After its most remarkable win in more than 20 years, Tennessee concludes the non-conference portion of its 2022 schedule on Saturday with its homecoming game against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium. The Vols on Friday opened as a 38-point favorite against the Football Championship Subdivision’s Skyhawks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee is 6-0 and ranked in the top five for the first time in 17 years after beginning the October third of its schedule with a dominant win at LSU and a thrilling victory against Alabama at home.
MARTIN, TN
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs make familiar trip to Alabama

Alabama and Mississippi State will take the field for a game of football this weekend. No one in the history of college football has played the Crimson Tide more than the Bulldogs. Man of those meetings have taken place in the state of Alabama. Unlike many of its Southeastern Conference brethren, State did not get a lot of the home and home benefits that other programs did prior to the modern era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Memories Of Alabama Vs. Mississippi State Football

It has been noted that things become cliché because they are true. Such is the case with the number of times I have heard successful and veteran coaches say they remember the losses more than the wins. To some extent, I feel the same about the Alabama-Mississippi State college...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee jumps Alabama in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 8

CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from Nos. 1 to 131 ahead of Week 8. But Tennessee forced a major shakeup after rallying late to stun Alabama 52-49 thanks to a game-winning field goal by Chase McGrath as time expired. Last year, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel got a taste of how big the rivalry is with Alabama. This year, Heupel vanquished Nick Saban and Alabama, putting the Vols in prime position to turn a great year into a special one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football

FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon

Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
LEBANON, TN
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy