Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Tennessee opens as big favorite for homecoming game against UT Martin
After its most remarkable win in more than 20 years, Tennessee concludes the non-conference portion of its 2022 schedule on Saturday with its homecoming game against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium. The Vols on Friday opened as a 38-point favorite against the Football Championship Subdivision’s Skyhawks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee is 6-0 and ranked in the top five for the first time in 17 years after beginning the October third of its schedule with a dominant win at LSU and a thrilling victory against Alabama at home.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs make familiar trip to Alabama
Alabama and Mississippi State will take the field for a game of football this weekend. No one in the history of college football has played the Crimson Tide more than the Bulldogs. Man of those meetings have taken place in the state of Alabama. Unlike many of its Southeastern Conference brethren, State did not get a lot of the home and home benefits that other programs did prior to the modern era.
Memories Of Alabama Vs. Mississippi State Football
It has been noted that things become cliché because they are true. Such is the case with the number of times I have heard successful and veteran coaches say they remember the losses more than the wins. To some extent, I feel the same about the Alabama-Mississippi State college...
Vols make list of favorites for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of its in-state priorities in the 2024 class. Four-star junior athlete Boo Carter of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School announced his top 12 college choices Thursday in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
Five predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama
Five predictions for sixth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday (6 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
247Sports
College football rankings: Tennessee jumps Alabama in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 8
CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from Nos. 1 to 131 ahead of Week 8. But Tennessee forced a major shakeup after rallying late to stun Alabama 52-49 thanks to a game-winning field goal by Chase McGrath as time expired. Last year, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel got a taste of how big the rivalry is with Alabama. This year, Heupel vanquished Nick Saban and Alabama, putting the Vols in prime position to turn a great year into a special one.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jerry Stackhouse names the SEC coach who could keep up in a game of HORSE
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse named the 1 SEC basketball coach who could keep up with him in a game of H.O.R.S.E at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Not Dennis Gates, not Eric Musselman: Alabama’s Nate Oats. That’s some high praise from the former NBA standout. Stackhouse was...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
williamsonherald.com
Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football
FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0