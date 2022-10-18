Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Elle
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down The Red Carpet In Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Witherspoon, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘Glitch’ Lyrics Express Her Disbelief Over Her and Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship
Taylor Swift didn’t go without devoting one of her bonus “3 A.M. Edition” tracks off Midnights to her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. The singer seemingly explored her own surprise that their relationship became the great love story it has in “Glitch.” Swift and Alwyn started dating in fall 2016, the summer after she was “canceled” by the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Snapchat scandal.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Elle
Who Are Taylor Swift's ‘Maroon’ Lyrics About? Fans Theorize Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and More
Taylor Swift, of course, didn’t directly identify the subjects of her Midnights songs, but since when has that stopped Swifties from speculating? Swift has confirmed that each of the songs on her new album are inspired by her own life, leading listeners to make a multitude of interpretations, especially when it came to the track “Maroon.”
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew Immediately She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t surprised she became a meme earlier this year in connection with the exhausting coverage surrounding The Slap. In fact, as the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new interview, she “knew as soon as it was over” that widespread memory would indeed be taking place.
BET
Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Elle
The Look: October’s Best-Dressed List
Come October every year, we wait with bated breath to see what kind of crazy costumes our fave celebrities will turn out in. Will anything ever top Harry Styles in Elton John’s sequined Dodgers uniform? What could be more disarming than Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit? While we don’t have the answers to any costume-related questions just yet, we certainly aren’t starved for sartorial treats (no tricks) from A-listers. With film festivals and screenings to luncheons and even our very own Women in Hollywood event, October’s calendar is brimming, and we’re keeping a watchful eye for all the best outfits and ensembles this month brings. Here, find the best-dressed celebrities throughout October.
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, $47 wedding dress
Kiara Brokenbrough didn't want to go into debt starting her marriage with her husband, Joel, and focused on keeping things affordable for her wedding.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Kanye West Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments But Says He ‘Absolutely’ Doesn’t Regret Making Them
Kanye West apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments during an interview with Piers Morgan, but he stopped short of saying that he regrets making them in the first place. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” the rapper, 45, said during...
Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’
After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers Morgan. Piers shared a snippet of the upcoming interview on his Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). In the clip, Piers presses Ye on whether or not he feels remorse for his disparaging comments about Jewish people.
Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' shirts given out to homeless people in Skid Row
A known associate of Kanye West posted a video of a group apparently handing out the artist's infamous "White Lives Matter" shirts to people living on Skid Row. In the video someone could be heard shouting, "courtesy of Kanye West." "They dropped off a big box here and told everybody...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Would've, Could've, Should've’ Lyrics Seem to Reveal Her John Mayer Romance Regret
Taylor Swift's Midnights 3 A.M. Edition tracks may be among the album's most brutal lyrically, but none express regret quite as strongly as “Would've, Could've, Should've.” Fans were quick to identify the song's likely subject, John Mayer, and the song exploring Swift's feelings about his relationship with her when she was just 19. Mayer was 32 at the time, and the two had collaborated on his single “Half of My Heart.” The tweets about Mayer were brutal, with one pointing out Swift made the song the 19th track on purpose:
Elle
Meghan Markle on Mourning the Queen and Her Feelings About Archie and Lili Going Into Entertainment
Meghan Markle gave her third interview since stepping back from her senior royal family role to Variety and addressed her experience mourning the Queen for the first time. Of all the royal family, she is the first to speak in-depth about her grieving and relationship with the late monarch. Of...
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Karma’ Lyrics Seem to Take Aim at Kanye West and Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift made it no secret: One of the themes of Midnights would be the idea of getting revenge, something that kept her up at night. “Karma” was one of the album's most obvious tracks exploring it. Less obvious? Who the song is about, as Swift didn't name names and has publicly feuded with several people over the years.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Director Paul Feig Honored At Newport Beach Film Festival; Cites Goal Of Portraying Multi-Dimensional Female Friendship
Paul Feig, director of such mega-hits as Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor, has branched out into the fairytale genre with The School for Good and Evil, which hit Netflix this week. On Wednesday evening, Feig attended the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with a Career Achievement Award. Related Story 'The School For Good And Evil' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig's Netflix Fantasy Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks 'The Stranger', New Clooney Film 'The Boys In The Boat' & His Best Celebrity Sighting...
Comments / 1