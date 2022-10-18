ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC

Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Elle

See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down The Red Carpet In Figure-Hugging Dress

Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Witherspoon, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart...
Elle

Taylor Swift’s ‘Glitch’ Lyrics Express Her Disbelief Over Her and Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship

Taylor Swift didn’t go without devoting one of her bonus “3 A.M. Edition” tracks off Midnights to her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. The singer seemingly explored her own surprise that their relationship became the great love story it has in “Glitch.” Swift and Alwyn started dating in fall 2016, the summer after she was “canceled” by the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Snapchat scandal.
BET

Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Elle

The Look: October’s Best-Dressed List

Come October every year, we wait with bated breath to see what kind of crazy costumes our fave celebrities will turn out in. Will anything ever top Harry Styles in Elton John’s sequined Dodgers uniform? What could be more disarming than Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit? While we don’t have the answers to any costume-related questions just yet, we certainly aren’t starved for sartorial treats (no tricks) from A-listers. With film festivals and screenings to luncheons and even our very own Women in Hollywood event, October’s calendar is brimming, and we’re keeping a watchful eye for all the best outfits and ensembles this month brings. Here, find the best-dressed celebrities throughout October.
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love

There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’

After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers Morgan. Piers shared a snippet of the upcoming interview on his Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). In the clip, Piers presses Ye on whether or not he feels remorse for his disparaging comments about Jewish people.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Would've, Could've, Should've’ Lyrics Seem to Reveal Her John Mayer Romance Regret

Taylor Swift's Midnights 3 A.M. Edition tracks may be among the album's most brutal lyrically, but none express regret quite as strongly as “Would've, Could've, Should've.” Fans were quick to identify the song's likely subject, John Mayer, and the song exploring Swift's feelings about his relationship with her when she was just 19. Mayer was 32 at the time, and the two had collaborated on his single “Half of My Heart.” The tweets about Mayer were brutal, with one pointing out Swift made the song the 19th track on purpose:
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Karma’ Lyrics Seem to Take Aim at Kanye West and Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift made it no secret: One of the themes of Midnights would be the idea of getting revenge, something that kept her up at night. “Karma” was one of the album's most obvious tracks exploring it. Less obvious? Who the song is about, as Swift didn't name names and has publicly feuded with several people over the years.
Deadline

‘The School For Good And Evil’ Director Paul Feig Honored At Newport Beach Film Festival; Cites Goal Of Portraying Multi-Dimensional Female Friendship

Paul Feig, director of such mega-hits as Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor, has branched out into the fairytale genre with The School for Good and Evil, which hit Netflix this week. On Wednesday evening, Feig attended the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with a Career Achievement Award. Related Story 'The School For Good And Evil' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig's Netflix Fantasy Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks 'The Stranger', New Clooney Film 'The Boys In The Boat' & His Best Celebrity Sighting...
