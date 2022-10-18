Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Claims They're Related To Bobo Brazil
As the song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." In fact, it's become something of a running theme, from the Windhams to the Rhodes to the Flairs and beyond, there are plenty of multi-generational wrestling families. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Leon Ruffin took to Twitter to...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Want To See The Fiend Return
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE, but there’s one WWE Hall of Famer that doesn’t want to see his alter ego – The Fiend – return to the company. When Bray Wyatt started in WWE about a decade ago, he was more of a regular character that manipulated people and had a “Wyatt Family” by his side. As his career in WWE evolved, he morphed into a new, darker character known as The Fiend.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
nodq.com
AEW provides medical update on Adam Page following injury during Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page being injured. In an update, AEW announced the following…. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Helps Train Logan Paul For Crown Jewel
A WWE Hall of Famer is helping train Logan Paul for his upcoming Crown Jewel showdown with Roman Reigns. In September, it was revealed that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Now, it looks like Paul is...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Confirms When His Current WWE Contract Ends
Paired with his memorable WCW undefeated streak, Goldberg created the vicious, passionate character we know him as now with signature expressions and characteristics like targeting someone with a "you're next!" or headbutting doors on the way to the ring. The latter has gotten him into some sticky situations in the past, and Goldberg appeared on the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" to recap the story of when Stephanie McMahon advised him to stop the spectacle. He also specified that his current contract is wrapping up with the company after two more months.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
