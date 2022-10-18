Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Smoke continues to cancel Oregon high school athletics as Thursday football games are moved to the weekend
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
Aaron Fentress on the Blazers season opener and Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene: Sports by Northwest podcast
It’s a big week for the Portland Trail Blazers, who won their season opener on Wednesday night. It’s a big week for the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks, who host No. 9 UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly on Saturday. Aaron Fentress knows plenty about both. The Oregonian’s Blazers beat...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Thorns playoff preview, Timbers enter an uncertain offseason
It’s playoff week for the Portland Thorns. A tough, surging team comes to town as Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma and Taylor Kornieck lead the San Diego Wave into a semifinal matchup with Portland on Sunday. The backdrop of the fallout from the U.S. soccer investigation looms large over Soccer City.
Trail Blazers go small, come up big in 115-108 win over Sacramento: ‘I definitely think it was a step forward’
Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Justise Winslow opened a bottle of wine, chilled and talked hoop the night before the Portland Trail Blazers began training camp in Santa Barbara, California. A topic of discussion revolved around the roster’s versatility and the ability to play small ball with either...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon State’s Brandon Kipper has ‘zero’ regrets about returning for a 6th season
Brandon Kipper could have tried his hand at the NFL earlier this year. Five years of college, three years as Oregon State’s starting right tackle, a degree in hand, earned him the right to move on. Yet after reflection following the Beavers’ LA Bowl loss to Utah State, Kipper...
