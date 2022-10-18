If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO