NBC Bay Area
Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months
Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
NBC Bay Area
Benicia Bakery Creates Life-Sized Han Solo Out of Bread
Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
NBC Bay Area
Landscapers Discover Car Buried in Atherton Backyard: Police
Landscapers found a car buried in an Atherton backyard Thursday morning, police said. This happened in a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew over the multi-million-dollar property and spotted investigators digging up what is being considered a possible crime scene. Police believe...
NBC Bay Area
Bullet Smashes Through Window, Leaves San Francisco Family Shaken Up
Sometimes the difference between life and death is a very fine line. A San Francisco woman said a bullet smashed through her bedroom window and shattered her dresser mirror. The incident happened at a time and place where she normally would have been in harm's way. “When it went through...
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Thieves Break Into San Francisco Antique Store
A jewelry and antique store in San Francisco was burglarized and the crime was caught on surveillance video. The incident occurred in the Richmond District, on 12th Avenue and Clement Street Tuesday. The owner said the surveillance cameras caught eight intruders break in and try to get into the store's...
NBC Bay Area
Free Document Shedding On Saturday
If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
NBC Bay Area
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to Perform 2 Bay Area Shows
Two big time comedians are coming to the Bay Area in December. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are making stops in San Francisco and San Jose. Chappelle announced the shows on Wednesday. He is no stranger to the Bay as he most recently performed at the Chase Center in November 2021.
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco DA Takes Legal Action to Protect Small Business Owners
After a lawsuit from a San Francisco District Attorney claiming to protect small business owners was dismissed, the new DA is bringing it back saying legal action is necessary to protect small business owners from what they call a “predatory attorney.”. Kamee Tong, who owns a jewelry store in...
NBC Bay Area
Car Found During Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police were investigating a report of a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night. Officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Geary Boulevard to investigate the report, police said. Responding officers found "a vehicle involved in the incident," but there were no victims or suspects nearby. An...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Hires Private Security Following Recent Shooting Near Campus
It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting outside some UC Berkeley dorms shook the entire campus and community. In response to the recent crime, the university has hired private security to patrol the area. Some students NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday said they were feeling a...
NBC Bay Area
Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase
A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities. For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,. “He would always be there...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire
Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
NBC Bay Area
Vigil Held to Remember Victims of Stockton Serial Killings
Sixty small white candles illuminated the steps of Stockton's City Hall on Wednesday night to remember six men, who were fatally shot in a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Police said the string of shootings from April 2021 to September of this year have been linked...
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Teen Fentanyl Deaths Prompts Prevention, Awareness Effort in South Bay
In Los Gatos High School Thursday night, parents, students and community members gathered to learn about the crisis with fentanyl -- the synthetic opioid that is taking a growing number of lives across the country and in the Bay Area. The event was hosted by the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco is Spending $1.7M on a Public Toilet
Questions are being raised over the price tag of a public toilet in San Francisco. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the single toilet is costing the city $1.7 million. It will be located near 24th Street in Noe Valley's main commercial corridor. Supervisors said they got the funding from...
