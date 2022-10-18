ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months

Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Benicia Bakery Creates Life-Sized Han Solo Out of Bread

Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
BENICIA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Landscapers Discover Car Buried in Atherton Backyard: Police

Landscapers found a car buried in an Atherton backyard Thursday morning, police said. This happened in a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew over the multi-million-dollar property and spotted investigators digging up what is being considered a possible crime scene. Police believe...
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Thieves Break Into San Francisco Antique Store

A jewelry and antique store in San Francisco was burglarized and the crime was caught on surveillance video. The incident occurred in the Richmond District, on 12th Avenue and Clement Street Tuesday. The owner said the surveillance cameras caught eight intruders break in and try to get into the store's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Free Document Shedding On Saturday

If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to Perform 2 Bay Area Shows

Two big time comedians are coming to the Bay Area in December. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are making stops in San Francisco and San Jose. Chappelle announced the shows on Wednesday. He is no stranger to the Bay as he most recently performed at the Chase Center in November 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward

A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco DA Takes Legal Action to Protect Small Business Owners

After a lawsuit from a San Francisco District Attorney claiming to protect small business owners was dismissed, the new DA is bringing it back saying legal action is necessary to protect small business owners from what they call a “predatory attorney.”. Kamee Tong, who owns a jewelry store in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Car Found During Shooting Investigation in SF: Police

Police were investigating a report of a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night. Officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Geary Boulevard to investigate the report, police said. Responding officers found "a vehicle involved in the incident," but there were no victims or suspects nearby. An...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase

A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities. For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,. “He would always be there...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vigil Held to Remember Victims of Stockton Serial Killings

Sixty small white candles illuminated the steps of Stockton's City Hall on Wednesday night to remember six men, who were fatally shot in a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Police said the string of shootings from April 2021 to September of this year have been linked...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord

Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco is Spending $1.7M on a Public Toilet

Questions are being raised over the price tag of a public toilet in San Francisco. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the single toilet is costing the city $1.7 million. It will be located near 24th Street in Noe Valley's main commercial corridor. Supervisors said they got the funding from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy