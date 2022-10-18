Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Watch 'The Voice' Singer Who Flirted with Camila Cabello Choose Another Coach's Team
The Voice wrapped up its final round of Blind Auditions for Season 22 on Monday night, during which one contestant took a chance to shoot his shot with coach Camila Cabello. After the 22-year-old singer from Washington state, Jaeden Luke, took the stage and began singing a popular '70s ballad–"Make It With You" by Bread–he earned praise from two of the show's coaches.
iheart.com
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
musictimes.com
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Camila Cabello Threatens to 'Go Home' Over Tough Battle Rounds Decision
Camila Cabello is finally in the deep end on The Voice season 22 -- and she's having a hard time making the tough calls!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Battle Rounds, Camila pairs up Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller for a haunting cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," which fellow coach Gwen Stefani raves is so weird "in a good way, like, great-weird!"
startattle.com
Eric Who, Sydney Kronmiller The Voice 2022 Battles “Paparazzi” Lady Gaga, Season 22
Eric Who performs “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller perform Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Kelly Clarkson Duets with Sam Smith, Covers Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo in Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Just when you thought Kelly Clarkson had pulled out all the stops, the famed singer and talk show host outdoes herself yet again. This time with a duet with golden-voiced singer Sam Smith and a slew of excellent covers of songs from artists like Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo. Let’s dive in!
Gwen Stefani Posts Sweet Pic With Blake Shelton Looking Back on Anniversary of Their Engagement
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice in 2015. The couple married in the summer of 2021. But it was two years ago that they were engaged, in October of 2020. Gwen Stefani is looking back on that moment in a photo that she shared to Instagram. Check out the post below.
‘The Voice': Teenage Country Singer Brayden Lape Wins Battle Round With Parker McCollum Hit [Watch]
The Voice returned on Tuesday night (Oct. 18) with a handful of all-new battle round performances that had viewers watching from the edge of their seats. During the latest edition of the popular reality TV competition series, Team Blake’s Benny Weag, 29, and Brayden Lape, 15, were challenged with competing on a cover of Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart.” The song appears on McCollum’s 2020 major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, and it scored him his first No. 1 hit.
John Legend Saves Country Duo The Marilynds Following Bee Gees ‘Voice’ Battle
John Legend wasn’t ready to let the country duo The Marilynds go after their soulful rendition of the Bee Gees’ 1977 Saturday Night Fever hit “How Deep Is Your Love,” which they sang with contestant Parijita Bastola during The Voice battle rounds on Oct. 18. Following...
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
