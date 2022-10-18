ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Parade

Watch 'The Voice' Singer Who Flirted with Camila Cabello Choose Another Coach's Team

The Voice wrapped up its final round of Blind Auditions for Season 22 on Monday night, during which one contestant took a chance to shoot his shot with coach Camila Cabello. After the 22-year-old singer from Washington state, Jaeden Luke, took the stage and began singing a popular '70s ballad–"Make It With You" by Bread–he earned praise from two of the show's coaches.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Stereogum

Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together

A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Camila Cabello Threatens to 'Go Home' Over Tough Battle Rounds Decision

Camila Cabello is finally in the deep end on The Voice season 22 -- and she's having a hard time making the tough calls!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Battle Rounds, Camila pairs up Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller for a haunting cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," which fellow coach Gwen Stefani raves is so weird "in a good way, like, great-weird!"
The Boot

‘The Voice': Teenage Country Singer Brayden Lape Wins Battle Round With Parker McCollum Hit [Watch]

The Voice returned on Tuesday night (Oct. 18) with a handful of all-new battle round performances that had viewers watching from the edge of their seats. During the latest edition of the popular reality TV competition series, Team Blake’s Benny Weag, 29, and Brayden Lape, 15, were challenged with competing on a cover of Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart.” The song appears on McCollum’s 2020 major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, and it scored him his first No. 1 hit.

