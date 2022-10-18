Read full article on original website
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that thebivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants."Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to COVID-19 variants of concern," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months. As COVID-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months."
