Pavement patching will bring more lane closures to I-94 near Michigan City. Starting Thursday, I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction for four miles around U.S. 421. Traffic will be shifted to the left lanes during the first phase, then the right lanes during the second phase. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the work to continue through the end of November.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO