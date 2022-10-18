Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.

2 DAYS AGO