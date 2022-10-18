Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
DOJ sues Cigna for exaggerating patient illnesses
The Department of Justice is suing Cigna over allegations it defrauded the Medicare program out of tens of millions of dollars by exaggerating patient illnesses to obtain increased monthly payments. The exaggerated diagnoses were based on in-home assessment forms — not the testing or imaging required to diagnosis the complex...
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
The KFF Report on Medicare Advantage
The Kaiser Family Foundation (more recently known as the KFF) is a nonprofit organization that creates analyses, reports, and surveys about national health issues and the United States’ impact on global health policy. They share their gatherings with the public to keep everyone well-informed about what’s happening now and what is to come in the future. Their most recent report reveals some interesting information about Medicare Advantage, market share, and cost.
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
AboutLawsuits.com
Acetaminophen ADHD Lawsuit Filed Against Target, Walmart and Walgreens
Target, Walmart and Walgreens face a lawsuit over attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) caused by acetaminophen, which was used during pregnancy by a Louisiana woman, who indicates she was not aware of the impact the active ingredient in Tylenol may have on her unborn child. The case joins a growing...
Social Security Cost of Living Increase Already Has Been Spent
Social Security benefits are set to increase by more than 8%. Unfortunately, that money is already spent because of raging inflation.
physiciansweekly.com
US Medicare Reimbursement Trends for Glaucoma Procedures
The goal of this research was to analyze Medicare spending patterns for glaucoma treatments from 2000 to 2020 in the United States. This cost-benefit analysis of glaucoma surgery was made using the Current Procedural Terminology codes for those procedures found in the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) database. Data on Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reimbursement for the relevant operations were collected using the Physician Fee Schedule look-up tool, and compensation patterns were analyzed after being adjusted for inflation to 2020 US dollars from the original, uncorrected data spanning 2000-2020. Over the course of the studied 20-year time period, the average adjusted reimbursement for the operations in question fell by 20.5% [95% CI, −15.4% to −25.6%]. Annualized reimbursement rate decreases averaged 1.03% (95% CI, −0.74% to −1.33%), with an adjusted compound annual growth rate of −1.35% (95% CI, −1.07% to −1.64%). Overall, the study found that glaucoma surgeries were reimbursed at a decreasing rate. Between 2000 and 2020, there was a considerable drop in Medicare’s reimbursement for glaucoma procedures in the United States. These results may help shed light on why glaucoma treatment methods are shifting the way they are.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended
The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth spending $100M to integrate Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group is spending at least $100 million to integrate Optum Insight with Change Healthcare, company executives said during an Oct. 14 call with investors. "It's a great moment to bring together tremendous complementary skills, capabilities, technologies and perspectives on the marketplace," CEO Andrew Witty said. "As we roll through the next two quarters or three quarters, we really anticipate a kind of new Optum Insight emerging from this integration."
tipranks.com
Moderna announces CHMP issues positive opinion on bivalent vaccine
Moderna announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for mRNA-1273.222, Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5, as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19. "Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5. This vaccine now joins Moderna’s other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant, for use in individuals 12 years and older," the company stated.
CVS Health partnership aims to end the ‘tampon tax’
CVS Health announced its support for the elimination of the tampon tax and will work to end the sales tax on menstrual products as part of its new partnership with Period Law and PERIOD. The tampon tax, or period tax, refers to sales tax tacked onto period care products. It’s...
tipranks.com
Moderna announces clinical data on mRNA-1273.214 bivalent booster
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
beckerspayer.com
CMS mulls Medicare dental coverage expansion
CMS is considering adding more qualifying conditions for Medicare-covered dental treatment, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 17. Under current rules, Medicare only covers dental treatments that are necessary to treat another medical condition. In July, CMS officials proposed adding more conditions that qualify for dental treatment and asked for public...
