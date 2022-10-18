ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

doooh
3d ago

There's so many really aggressive and horrible drivers in Clark county right now and it's very dangerous to drive here because there's no police on the roads and the ones that are on the roads aren't pulling over aggressive drivers ?????

Reply(3)
10
Lori Woo
3d ago

People drive crazy here...we need patrol officers to ticket speeders and wreckless drivers so they can pay the high insurance and not everyone else because of their stupid actions!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley

UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Park Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a county vehicle at Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Based on initial reports, Clark County officials say a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, according to the news release.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot and killed after altercation in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, was shot and killed after a verbal altercation with another male in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy