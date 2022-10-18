LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Park Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a county vehicle at Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Based on initial reports, Clark County officials say a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, according to the news release.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO