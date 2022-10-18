Read full article on original website
doooh
3d ago
There's so many really aggressive and horrible drivers in Clark county right now and it's very dangerous to drive here because there's no police on the roads and the ones that are on the roads aren't pulling over aggressive drivers ?????
Reply(3)
10
Lori Woo
3d ago
People drive crazy here...we need patrol officers to ticket speeders and wreckless drivers so they can pay the high insurance and not everyone else because of their stupid actions!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue. A motorcyclist was driving north...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in north Las Vegas valley
UPDATE - THURSDAY 12:15 A.M. Nevada State Police responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the 215 westbound at Northern Durango. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango off-ramp. At the same time, a white utility van was traveling in the same direction in front of the motorcycle according to investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman hit, killed by county vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Park Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a county vehicle at Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Based on initial reports, Clark County officials say a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, according to the news release.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot and killed after altercation in central valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, was shot and killed after a verbal altercation with another male in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway. According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police says mail theft on the rise after multiple mailboxes broken into
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option. Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless. Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was...
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One week ago, Officer Truong Thai with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a call near UNLV. Officer Thai served in the department for 23 years, but his family said he knew he wanted to be a police officer long before that.
KTNV
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
Comments / 9