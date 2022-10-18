ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

Breaking down Nevada Question 2 to make minimum wage equal for all workers

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back during the 79th Legislative Session in 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. An amendment which started nationwide back in 1972, it needed 38 states to ratify the amendment before becoming part of the U.S. Constitution. Two more states ratified the ERA in 2018. But the amendment guaranteeing women equal rights is uncertain because of time limits.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle

Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd.   “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

