KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights at the forefront of upcoming Nevada election
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot this coming election day. The first question on the ballot is the issue of putting the equal rights amendment in the state constitution.
Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada corrections director hears concerns as department investigates prisoner escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new acting head of the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) confirms more prison staff has been placed on leave following the escape of a convicted killer last month. On Monday, NDOC officials and Governor Steve Sisolak met for the first time since that escape--...
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
kunr.org
Breaking down Nevada Question 2 to make minimum wage equal for all workers
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
KOLO TV Reno
$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back during the 79th Legislative Session in 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. An amendment which started nationwide back in 1972, it needed 38 states to ratify the amendment before becoming part of the U.S. Constitution. Two more states ratified the ERA in 2018. But the amendment guaranteeing women equal rights is uncertain because of time limits.
KOLO TV Reno
“Yet another political ploy”: Sisolak campaign responds to no confidence vote
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is responding to a vote of no confidence by the Nevada Police Union over his leadership. In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the NPU issued the overwhelming vote on the grounds Sisolak had not done enough to handle staffing shortages and high police turnover rates.
NEW: COVID-19 cases rise 20% in Clark County; list of variants expands
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Clark County and across the state, but levels remain low and hospitalizations have dropped.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman threatens Sheriff Lombardo with charges following UNLV student’s death
The chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission threatened Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with potential charges during a commission meeting on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student.
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Nevada Police Union overwhelmingly votes 'no confidence' in Gov. Steve Sisolak
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 95% of Nevada Police Union members surveyed recently voted 'no confidence' in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police. NPU is the state's largest police union and represents all peace...
KTNV
Nevada State Police search for white utility van involved in fatal crash on 215 beltway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the 215 beltway on Wednesday night. At 9:03 p.m., investigators say a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" near the northern Durango Drive exit. As...
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
