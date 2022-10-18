ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.

The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is still sought after in Europe.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after Milan director Daniele Massaro said they would meet with the 23-year-old’s father at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday to discuss a new contract. The Daily Express reports the Portugal star is believed to be one of the Blues’ top transfer targets as Graham Potter looks to improve his attacking options.

And according to the Daily Mail, former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick has held further managerial talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder‘s replacement. It will be the 41-year-old’s first full-time step into management.

Players to watch

Leandro Trossard: 90 min reports Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with his former Brighton forward at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls’ former sporting director Dan Ashworth also wants to take the 27-year-old Belgium international to Newcastle.Joao Felix: The Here We Go podcast says the 22-year-old Manchester United target is in a tense situation with Atletico Madrid and boss Diego Simeone as the Spanish club insist the Portugal forward is not for sale.

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham must go down path to becoming title contenders

Antonio Conte has reiterated Tottenham are in the middle of a process to becoming a genuine Premier League title contender following criticism of their midweek loss at Manchester United. Spurs suffered a second defeat of the domestic campaign on Wednesday and in similar fashion to the poor display produced at...
Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea. Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has...
I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is looking forward to waxing nostalgic when the Cherries visit his former club West Ham on Monday night. The former midfielder joined the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2011 and helped the club win promotion with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments

Jurgen Klopp will not face a Football Association investigation over comments some at Manchester City had privately branded “borderline xenophobic”, the PA news agency understands. The Liverpool boss found himself under the spotlight following remarks he made during a press conference ahead of last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over...
What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future. Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Kyle Walker-Peters adds to Southampton’s injury issues

Southampton will be without defender Kyle Walker-Peters and on-loan midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Sunday’s Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal. Right-back Walker-Peters has been ruled out for the foreseeable future by a hamstring injury suffered in Saints’ midweek win at Bournemouth, while Maitland-Niles is ineligible against his parent club.
Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sacking

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stressed the need for managers to be given time following his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa. Gerrard, who had been in charge at Villa since November last year, was dismissed by the club on Thursday after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham left them 17th in the Premier League.
Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim silent on Aston Villa links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job. The 37-year-old is a contender to replace Steven Gerrard after he was sacked following Thursday’s wretched 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Amorim guided Sporting to their first Portuguese league title in 19 years last season...
Conor Gallagher could be available for Chelsea’s visit of Manchester United

Conor Gallagher is expected to shake off illness in time for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday. Gallagher was withdrawn during Wednesday’s goalless draw at Brentford after feeling unwell, but has made a steady recovery since. N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are longer-term...
Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

Emerson Royal will return for Tottenham when Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday. The right-back has not played in the league since his red card at Arsenal earlier this month, but has now served his three-match suspension. Fellow Brazilian Richarlison (calf) remains sidelined and Spurs boss Antonio Conte...
Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa. Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.
Harry Toffolo misses out as Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will be without Harry Toffolo for the visit of Liverpool. The left-back picked up a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the midweek draw at Brighton and faces a spell out. Lewis O’Brien is still ill, Renan Lodi is battling a sprained ankle while Moussa...
Arsenal defender Gabriel signs new long-term contract

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract with the club. The PA news agency understands the 24-year-old has agreed a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium having held talks with his agent and Arsenal’s senior staff at their training base on Friday. Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille...
Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal

Douglas Luiz is available for Aston Villa against Brentford after he had a claim of wrongful dismissal upheld. The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham – after which manager Steven Gerrard was sacked – but will not serve a suspension.

