Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Roughriders switch QBs hoping to save playoff hopes vs. Stamps
With their playoff hopes on the line, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are changing quarterbacks for their game against the visiting Calgary
ABC30 Fresno
Fantasy FAQ: Analysts react to the Christian McCaffrey trade
Christian McCaffrey is arguably the most valuable player to be traded midseason in the fantasy football era. While we are used to injuries scrambling our fantasy fortunes, a trade of this magnitude has downstream effects on a multitude of players on both teams. Eric Moody covered the basics this morning in Daily Notes.We asked Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcrft, Liz Loza, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen to weigh in on some questions we know you have about McCaffrey, his value, his new teammates and the ones he leaves behind.
ABC30 Fresno
Christian McCaffrey trade stuns NFL Twitter
Christian McCaffrey is heading out west. In a blockbuster surprise trade, the Carolina Panthers have sent the running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.
ABC30 Fresno
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Biggest questions and what's next
The San Francisco 49ers have mostly watched as the NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams have repeatedly swung for the fences to try to win the Super Bowl. That approach worked for the Rams last season. The Niners believe it's their turn, which is why they pulled off a stunning trade for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night.
ABC30 Fresno
Amid Panthers' trade news, players debate LeBron vs. Giannis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The noise in the far end of the Carolina Panthers' locker room kept getting louder on Thursday. Players weren't in a heated discussion about why they were 1-5 and the losers of 12 of the past 13 games to fall to 32nd in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings. They weren't arguing over whether owner David Tepper was right or wrong to fire coach Matt Rhule, a man most of them respected tremendously, the week before.
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain
SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
Despite Slow Start, 'Still A Lot To Play For' Says Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher discussed how he keeps the team motivated despite their sluggish 3-3 start.
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard off bench in LA Clippers' win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- After missing all of last season, Kawhi Leonard opted to wait a little longer before making his much-anticipated return for the LA Clippers. For the first time with the team, Leonard decided not to start, looking to maximize his limited minutes. He ended up finishing the game as the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers once again. Leonard scored 14 points, including a 21-foot jumper with 52.3 seconds remaining to help seal a 103-97 winat Crypto.com Arena.
ABC30 Fresno
Battler Dellavedova keeps NBA dream alive in fitting fashion
Playing with Melbourne United in the NBL, barely a press conference went by last season without Matthew Dellavedova being asked about a possible NBA return. Each time, the eight-year league veteran would stoically remain adamant that a return to the United States was firmly his goal. Internally, Dellavedova was hopeful,...
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors get '22 title rings, unveil banner on 'special night'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2021-22 NBA championship banner and rings Tuesday night ahead of their season-opening 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It takes resiliency to win a title, and resiliency is what defines this Warriors team," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the...
Comments / 0