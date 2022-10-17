ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
komando.com

Your morning coffee will never go cold again with these mug warmers for your desk

You left your coffee on the edge of the desk and let it run cold again, didn’t you? It happens to the best of us, but it’s time to stop sacrificing your morning pick-me-up. These coffee mug warming plates help keep your brew at the optimal temperature, so even if you get lost in your work or scrolling Komando articles (wink-wink), your coffee will be perfect every time you reach for it. These are our top picks.
Digital Trends

A Plague Tale: Requiem: Perfect Shot trophy and achievement guide

Siblings Amicia and Hugo endure an awful lot of hardship throughout A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s lengthy campaign, so it’s important to enjoy the fun and lighthearted moments as they come. The opening of the game is one such experience, following the duo through a playful day of exploration across the countryside. It’s during this initial chapter of their journey that you can score the game’s first trophy or achievement, titled Perfect Shot, which tasks you with hitting all of the pinecones during a minigame. Read on to find out where to keep your eyes peeled for this one.
nationalfisherman.com

FUBUKI gets fishermen to consider something new when choosing their boots

When it comes to footwear, fishermen are focused on boots that are light but will also last a long time. Keeping your feet warm and dry are absolute necessities for many, but the comfort level of one brand or type of boot is often a deciding factor. FUBUKI’s boots have those same functional elements but are looking to add another to boot purchasing consideration that it can be summarized in one word: style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy