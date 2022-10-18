Read full article on original website
Tim Draper’s Draper University Teams Up With CEEK to Launch Virtual Hacker House
Leading VR developer CEEK has unveiled a partnership with Draper University, founded by...
BitKeep unveils redemption portal for victims of Swap hack
Bitkeep, a leading multi-chain crypto wallet, has unveiled a redemption website for victims of its recent exploitation. The project issued the update in an Oct. 21 blog post. The protocol had earlier promised to compensate every victim of the exploitation. Bitkeep hopes to calculate the amount of USDT redemption through its new redemption website based on the hacker’s selling price.
MOOI Network expands its business scope as an arts and culture blockchain network by partnering with a global film festival
Dubai, UAE, 21st October, 2022, Chainwire — MOOI Network, a social blockchain network, comes together and partners with Bucheon International Animation...
How can blockchain revolutionize social media? Phaver aims to be the social hub for web3 #SlateCast 25
Phaver is a “share-to-earn” social media platform that runs on the Lens Protocol. This Web3 social media platform allows users to own their data and generate income streams by posting and sharing content. Phaver’s co-founder, Joonatan, describes the value of the platform by saying:. “Users have control...
Looking Glass Labs Sets Launch Date for Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets
Vancouver, British Columbia, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire — Holders Will Gain Access to the Alpha Release on November 1, 2022, Which...
Polkadot ecosystem falls 2.9% after founder Gavin Wood steps down as Parity CEO
The market cap of the Polkadot ecosystem has declined roughly 2.9% following news of Gavin Wood‘s departure as CEO. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood announced on Oct. 21, that he was quitting his role as CEO of Parity Technologies, the parent company behind the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems. Wood said...
Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October
New York City, United States of America, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire — Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing...
Sonar Announces The Launch Of Sonar Studio v 0.3
Marsascala, Malta, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire — This week, Sonar has introduced the much anticipated Sonar Studio v 0.3 update installment....
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: IRS classifies NFTs as digital assets; retail investors group seeks to track down Do Kwon
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 19 includes the IRS classifying NFTs as digital assets for tax purposes, Cardano NFTs becoming the next gold rush, Blockchain advocacy groups filing a motion to support Grayscale in the lawsuit against SEC, and top 10 metaverse tokens crashing as interest wanes.
Binance refutes claims it uses users tokens to vote
Binance has responded to the allegations about misusing its user tokens, saying it was a misunderstanding of what happened. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams pointed out that Binance delegated 13 million UNI tokens which technically belonged to its users, increasing its voting power on the platform. Adams added that while more...
Cardano NFTs touted as next gold rush after ‘Ford Edwards’ sells for $65,000
Twitter user @ShiLLin_ViLLian posted details of a Cardano NFT that sold for 180,000 ADA, or $64,300 at today’s price. The “Ford Edwards” belongs to The Ape Society Collection, recently launched by anonymous developers Cardman, Congo, and Matasa. The holder’s husband posted a video of the sale going...
L2 solution makes Cardano, Algorand network interoperable
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson announced that Algorand (ALGO) is now on the Cardano network in reaction to the news that Mikomedia A1 Rollup is live on Algorand. Mikomedia is a blockchain interoperability provider which focuses on giving EVM capabilities to smart networks like Cardano, which are originally non-EVM. On the Layer-2 A1 rollup, wrapped ALGO — dubbed milkALGO — will be the native currency for all transactions.
