Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson announced that Algorand (ALGO) is now on the Cardano network in reaction to the news that Mikomedia A1 Rollup is live on Algorand. Mikomedia is a blockchain interoperability provider which focuses on giving EVM capabilities to smart networks like Cardano, which are originally non-EVM. On the Layer-2 A1 rollup, wrapped ALGO — dubbed milkALGO — will be the native currency for all transactions.

1 DAY AGO