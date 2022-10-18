ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tim Draper’s Draper University Teams Up With CEEK to Launch Virtual Hacker House

Leading VR developer CEEK has unveiled a partnership with Draper University, founded by...
BitKeep unveils redemption portal for victims of Swap hack

Bitkeep, a leading multi-chain crypto wallet, has unveiled a redemption website for victims of its recent exploitation. The project issued the update in an Oct. 21 blog post. The protocol had earlier promised to compensate every victim of the exploitation. Bitkeep hopes to calculate the amount of USDT redemption through its new redemption website based on the hacker’s selling price.
MOOI Network expands its business scope as an arts and culture blockchain network by partnering with a global film festival

MOOI Network, a social blockchain network, comes together and partners with Bucheon International Animation...
Looking Glass Labs Sets Launch Date for Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets

Holders Will Gain Access to the Alpha Release on November 1, 2022, Which...
Polkadot ecosystem falls 2.9% after founder Gavin Wood steps down as Parity CEO

The market cap of the Polkadot ecosystem has declined roughly 2.9% following news of Gavin Wood‘s departure as CEO. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood announced on Oct. 21, that he was quitting his role as CEO of Parity Technologies, the parent company behind the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems. Wood said...
Sonar Announces The Launch Of Sonar Studio v 0.3

This week, Sonar has introduced the much anticipated Sonar Studio v 0.3 update installment....
Binance refutes claims it uses users tokens to vote

Binance has responded to the allegations about misusing its user tokens, saying it was a misunderstanding of what happened. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams pointed out that Binance delegated 13 million UNI tokens which technically belonged to its users, increasing its voting power on the platform. Adams added that while more...
Cardano NFTs touted as next gold rush after ‘Ford Edwards’ sells for $65,000

Twitter user @ShiLLin_ViLLian posted details of a Cardano NFT that sold for 180,000 ADA, or $64,300 at today’s price. The “Ford Edwards” belongs to The Ape Society Collection, recently launched by anonymous developers Cardman, Congo, and Matasa. The holder’s husband posted a video of the sale going...
L2 solution makes Cardano, Algorand network interoperable

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson announced that Algorand (ALGO) is now on the Cardano network in reaction to the news that Mikomedia A1 Rollup is live on Algorand. Mikomedia is a blockchain interoperability provider which focuses on giving EVM capabilities to smart networks like Cardano, which are originally non-EVM. On the Layer-2 A1 rollup, wrapped ALGO — dubbed milkALGO — will be the native currency for all transactions.

