The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has changed. It's not just a tagline for the new Black Adam film, it's also seemingly true behind the scenes, where DC Films president Walter Hamada has reportedly exited the studio. Meanwhile, if Dwayne Johnson is to be believed, the actor and producer seems to have quite a bit of say in what's to come from the company. So, is this the dawn of a new DC or another in a long line of fresh starts for a superhero film division that, try as it might, can't find the same success as its rival, Marvel Studios, which has reigned supreme for over a decade?

9 HOURS AGO