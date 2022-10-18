Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Movie Revealed, Brings Back Uncut Gems Team
Adam Sandler movies on Netflix are immensely popular, and the streaming company is seemingly staying in business with the comedic actor for his next film. The new film doesn't have a title yet, but it'll star Sandler and is written and directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, according to Deadline. Sandler and the Safdie brothers worked together on the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, which generated lots of positive buzz and strong reviews for Sandler's performance, in particular.
Review Roundup for Black Adam
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe about to change? Dwayne Johnson seems to think so. His long-awaited superhero film, Black Adam, is nearly here, and then we'll be able to judge for ourselves. Black Adam, for the DC Universe, is kind of like Marvel's Deadpool--a well-known actor...
House Of The Dragon Producer Discusses Everyone Being Thirsty For Daemon -- "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
Some of House of the Dragon's key creatives have discussed how Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has become an "internet boyfriend." Executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner spoke about how Daemon, despite being objectively not a very good person, has managed to captivate audiences and inspire many thirsty memes. This story and the video immediately below contain spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Black Adam Ending Explained By Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam has arrived in theaters, introducing a new and all-powerful hero to the DC Extended Universe. The movie gives us not only Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), but the Justice Society--a group of heroes that predates the Justice League. Of course, the film also packs in plenty of surprises, including a post-credits scene you absolutely do not want to miss.
Alan Moore Disowned The HBO Watchmen Series
Alan Moore, co-creator of Watchmen along with Dave Gibbons, doesn't spare any words he has for his former creative home at DC and Warner Bros. His groundbreaking comic series essentially reinvented superhero comes in the mid-1980s and has become one of the most important pieces of comic book history ever.
HBO's White Lotus Season 2 Is "Hyper-Political" And More Shocking Than The First Season, Cast Says
HBO's popular TV series The White Lotus is returning for a second season this month, and now some of the cast and key creatives have discussed what to expect in terms of tone and shock value. Starting off, actor Theo (Divergent series) said the show's shift in location from Hawaii...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Be Rated PG
The Super Mario Bros. movie is coming to theaters next April, and fans got their first look at the movie with its first trailer over New York Comic-Con weekend earlier this month. It gave us our first impression of Jack Black as Bowser and Chris Pratt as Mario. Universal Studio's...
Black Adam Is Yet Another Fresh Start For DC Films, But What Does That Even Mean Anymore?
The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has changed. It's not just a tagline for the new Black Adam film, it's also seemingly true behind the scenes, where DC Films president Walter Hamada has reportedly exited the studio. Meanwhile, if Dwayne Johnson is to be believed, the actor and producer seems to have quite a bit of say in what's to come from the company. So, is this the dawn of a new DC or another in a long line of fresh starts for a superhero film division that, try as it might, can't find the same success as its rival, Marvel Studios, which has reigned supreme for over a decade?
Tracking Black Adam's Box Office: How High Can It Fly?
15 years since being announced, the highly-anticipated Black Adam movie has arrived. Co-executive produced and starring Dwayne Johnson, whose box office power has grown exponentially since the initial announcement, hits theaters this week and the big question will finally be answered: was it worth the wait for Warner Bros. and DC, much less for Johnson and his fans?
Rings Of Power Bosses Wanted To Make Star Trek 4 Like 'Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade In Space'
In a recently published Esquire interview with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the pair for the first time shed new light on their plans for a previously canceled Star Trek 4 film set in the Kelvin Timeline. The film had been in development with director S. J. Clarkson (Dexter, Ugly Betty) but eventually, after the scripting phase, all news about the project slowed to a crawl before ending completely.
For Paul Mescal, playing a dad was the 'greatest dress rehearsal' for being one
The 'Normal People' heartthrob, co-star Frankie Corio and director Charlotte Wells on the relationship between their film 'Aftersun' and real life.
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Coming In Early 2023 -- Here's What To Expect
The days of sharing a Netflix account for free seem to be coming to an end. Netflix said during its latest earnings report that, starting in early 2023, sharing a Netflix account will incur an additional fee. Netflix management said it came up with a "thoughtful approach to monetize account-sharing," and this will roll out to more users next year following its pilot test phase in some regions.
Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie To Be Sold As NFT With Extra Perks
Lord of the Rings NFTs are coming, and they aren't the traditional kind we've come to expect. Warner Bros. Discovery has become one of the first major Hollywood studios to begin offering movie packages as NFTs. Decrypt reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing NFT bundles for The Lord of...
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
SILENT HILL f Teaser Trailer
SILENT HILL f – will be a completely new story set in 1960's Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world. Written by Ryūkishi07, famed for Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Crypt of Shadows #1 - The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp
The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp last edited by SlamAdams on 10/20/22 07:21AM View full history. The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying...
