Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings
In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to inspect the damage, their car was stolen.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store
The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
3 NYPD officers injured in car crash in Queens; 2 people arrested
Three NYPD officers were injured after a car collided into their vehicle in Queens Thursday night.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
BMW driver fatally strikes pedestrian crossing Queens parkway
The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on a Queens parkway Wednesday night, authorities said.
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing. Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said. Detectives said the girl...
Roosevelt Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Kids In Car After Crash Injuring Woman In Baldwin
A Long Island man has been charged with alleged aggravated DWI with children in the car. Anthony Bolasingh, age 31, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Baldwin. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in. Arriving...
New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer
A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Roosevelt man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
Police say they responded to an accident on Forest and Centennial avenues.
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush
A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rodgers pleaded...
Man wanted for stealing items from East Northport Verizon store
Police say a man stole items from the Verizon store located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on Oct. 12.
Herald Community Newspapers
Officer assists in arrest of suspected bank robber
Lt. Brett Curtis has made a number of arrests since he joined the Long Beach Police Department 17 years ago. But one of the biggest collars he has ever made came when he was off-duty and had assisted Nassau County Police in the arrest of a suspected bank robber in Oceanside.
Hempstead armed ambush footage released as suspect pleads guilty to attack
The footage was made public as the man who pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Bus collides with garbage truck in Queens; 10 people hurt
The NICE bus rear ended the garbage truck at Hillside Avenue and 191st Street just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Thank a crossing guard near you
They work outside in rain, sleet and snow, keeping our most precious commodity — our children — safe. School crossing guards are unsung heroes. Underappreciated — and sometimes ignored by motorists — they put their lives on the line every day. And they are at constant risk of injury or even death caused by drivers who disregard them.
Long Island man accused of leaving anti-Semitic package at neighbors' door
Police say a Long Island man left a package at his neighbor's house covered with anti-Semitic symbols and remarks.
Comments / 0