Lawrence, NY

longisland.com

Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store

The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
GREENVALE, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Officer assists in arrest of suspected bank robber

Lt. Brett Curtis has made a number of arrests since he joined the Long Beach Police Department 17 years ago. But one of the biggest collars he has ever made came when he was off-duty and had assisted Nassau County Police in the arrest of a suspected bank robber in Oceanside.
LONG BEACH, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Thank a crossing guard near you

They work outside in rain, sleet and snow, keeping our most precious commodity — our children — safe. School crossing guards are unsung heroes. Underappreciated — and sometimes ignored by motorists — they put their lives on the line every day. And they are at constant risk of injury or even death caused by drivers who disregard them.
GLEN COVE, NY

