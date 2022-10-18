ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
‘House of the Dragon’s‘ Wild Pace Made It TV’s Most Fun and Dizzying Show

“Baelor” was, after all, the first-season “Game of Thrones” episode that reset fan expectations and made the show’s legend. In it, the seeming hero of the series, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) waited for his execution, a fate that seemed unthinkable to fans who hadn’t read the books. That it ended up carried out, cutting short the life of the person for whom we’d been rooting, meant that not only this was a world in which no one was safe, but in which morality was irrelevant.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Director Paul Feig Honored At Newport Beach Film Festival; Cites Goal Of Portraying Multi-Dimensional Female Friendship

Paul Feig, director of such mega-hits as Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor, has branched out into the fairytale genre with The School for Good and Evil, which hit Netflix this week. On Wednesday evening, Feig attended the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with a Career Achievement Award. Related Story 'The School For Good And Evil' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig's Netflix Fantasy Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks 'The Stranger', New Clooney Film 'The Boys In The Boat' & His Best Celebrity Sighting...
