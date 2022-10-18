Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
SFGate
Pete Davidson Peacock Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Adds Six Guest Stars, Including Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano
Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), “Everybody Loves Raymond” alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”) have been cast as guest stars in the new series.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
The Duke of Sussex was in the Presidio on Wednesday evening.
SFGate
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’s‘ Wild Pace Made It TV’s Most Fun and Dizzying Show
“Baelor” was, after all, the first-season “Game of Thrones” episode that reset fan expectations and made the show’s legend. In it, the seeming hero of the series, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) waited for his execution, a fate that seemed unthinkable to fans who hadn’t read the books. That it ended up carried out, cutting short the life of the person for whom we’d been rooting, meant that not only this was a world in which no one was safe, but in which morality was irrelevant.
SFGate
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Director Paul Feig Honored At Newport Beach Film Festival; Cites Goal Of Portraying Multi-Dimensional Female Friendship
Paul Feig, director of such mega-hits as Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor, has branched out into the fairytale genre with The School for Good and Evil, which hit Netflix this week. On Wednesday evening, Feig attended the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with a Career Achievement Award. Related Story 'The School For Good And Evil' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig's Netflix Fantasy Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks 'The Stranger', New Clooney Film 'The Boys In The Boat' & His Best Celebrity Sighting...
SFGate
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
SFGate
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night Results in Two Perfect Scores and Another Tough Elimination
This week proved to be the toughest yet for the “Dancing With the Stars” partners, who had to learn multiple routine. Although there was no elimination during Monday night, Tuesday night put the remaining couples to the test with their second dance of the week followed by a marathon.
SFGate
Grateful Dead offshoot announces extra San Francisco date for farewell tour
Good news San Francisco Deadheads! Bay Area fans will get one extra chance to see Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, when the band’s farewell tour comes to the San Francisco’s Oracle Park in July. Dead and Company announced in September that they'd be disbanding...
Comments / 0