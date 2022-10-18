Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, Meghan discussed the anticipated docuseries focused on the couple Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ready to hit Netflix queues? The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her and her husband's deal with the streaming giant in her Variety Power of Women cover, which was released Wednesday. In the accompanying interview, Meghan addressed what audiences can expect in the upcoming docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story —...
See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reserved a spot in King Charles' office
In newly released video of Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting with the new reigning monarch King Charles III, fans were quick to notice that in his office at Buckingham Palace, the king has a photo of his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from their wedding day on display alongside other family photos.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Prince Harry And Meghan 'Need Money,' 'Stuck' With Netflix Project, Memoir: Royal Biographer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "stuck with the devil" over their Netflix and book deals, a royal biographer has claimed. During an appearance on journalist Dan Wootton's GB News show, British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower weighed in on Prince Harry's memoir and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries with Netflix, which are rumored to include a number of "truth bombs" about the royal family.
Body Language Expert Points Out Gestures Meghan Markle Uses to Appear Equal and ‘Less Like an A-lister’
Find out what a leading body language expert is revealing about the gestures and poses Meghan Markle uses described as "equality body language."
Netflix Postpones Alleged Markle Docuseries Amid Royal Backlash to ‘The Crown’ — Report
Netflix has allegedly postponed the release of a reported docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship to the royal family following backlash against a controversial plotline on Season 5 of “The Crown.”. Deadline reported that a “rattled” Netflix has pushed back the unofficial premiere of the surprise...
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal. Hence, the net worth of Prince Harry is not as high as that of his father or his brother — Prince William, Prince of Wales, who is the heir to the British throne.
The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again
The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which published pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral TV Ratings Nowhere Near Princess Diana's Burial, Harry-Meghan Wedding
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
AMANDA PLATELL: Say what you like about Meghan Markle - and I have - but I salute this PR masterclass
As a former spin doctor, who once coached top politicians in how to craft their image to maximum public effect, I’m simply in awe. Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!
Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
Drama Surrounding “The Crown” Will Reportedly Postpone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary Until 2023
Just months after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may not be released until 2023 due to unknown delays, it seems the royal's Netflix documentary, which is set to document his and Meghan Markle’s life, may get pushed back, too — but for a reason entirely out of Harry’s control.
The Crown season 5: New photos show Princess Diana on holiday with William and Harry
New images from the forthcoming season of The Crown have been released, including scenes depicting Princess Diana on holiday with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The popular Netflix series follows the events of the British royal family during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Following on from...
Refuting Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Crying Story Would’ve Been ‘Very Dangerous’ for Palace
An author says the royal press office wouldn't have commented publicly on Meghan Markle allegedly making Kate Middleton cry because it 'keeps the story going.'
King Charles will ban Prince Harry from coronation if book attacks Camilla
King Charles III will reportedly ban Prince Harry from his coronation if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir attacks Queen Consort Camilla. “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” a source told the Daily Beast on Thursday, adding that the new monarch is “incredibly protective” of his second wife.
