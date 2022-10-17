LURAY, Va — On Thursday, October 13, the Luray Fire Department successfully battled a structure fire at the Dollar Tree in East Luray Shopping Center. According to Luray Fire Department president Steve “Odie” Campbell, the initial call was placed to dispatch at 4:57 p.m. Fire crews arrived minutes later, initially encountering a large volume of smoke and then flames in the rear of the structure. Heavy smoke pushed through the store and the shared attic space of the adjacent Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center and the Boost Mobile store.

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO