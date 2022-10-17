ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Salvation Army Angel Tree Program signups ending soon

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Time is running out to sign up for Angel Trees this year. The Salvation Army of Staunton will be taking applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas assistance on Oct. 18 & Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. along with Oct. 19, and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
STAUNTON, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Phishing alert for EBT cardholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79. Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.
LURAY, VA
Tracy Leicher

Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blaze

LURAY, Va — On Thursday, October 13, the Luray Fire Department successfully battled a structure fire at the Dollar Tree in East Luray Shopping Center. According to Luray Fire Department president Steve “Odie” Campbell, the initial call was placed to dispatch at 4:57 p.m. Fire crews arrived minutes later, initially encountering a large volume of smoke and then flames in the rear of the structure. Heavy smoke pushed through the store and the shared attic space of the adjacent Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center and the Boost Mobile store.
LURAY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Life or death issue’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
HARRISONBURG, VA
livability.com

5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
more961.com

Waynesboro break-in case delayed

A delay in the case of a man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business. Online records showed that a preliminary hearing this week for Jerry Marcus Kesterson the second was continued until November 22nd in Waynesboro General District Court. Kesterson faces nine charges stemming from a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
more961.com

HPD investigates fatal South Main Street crash that left one dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a wreck that killed a Harrisonburg resident this afternoon, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officers to assist in the investigation. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Main...
HARRISONBURG, VA
crozetgazette.com

New Crozet Shops Opening this Week

The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton

Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
cbs19news

Cyclist hit by car on E. High St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A cyclist was hit by a car on E. High St. and the driver of the car didn't stop to check on the rider. The crossing guard at E. High and Hazel St. Kevin Cox said he had helped children cross the street just a few minutes prior, and then he heard screaming and yelling coming up the hill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

City issues warning about phishing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City issued a warning Wednesday to look out for phishing attempts to access Electronic Benefit accounts. Phishing is an attempt by attackers to get personal information such as passwords or credit card numbers. It can be through a phone call, email or text. The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

