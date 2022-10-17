Read full article on original website
Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
cbs19news
Three juveniles facing charges for weekend shooting in hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred near the Omni Hotel in Charlottesville on Oct. 15. Around 5:15 p.m. that evening, two juvenile males were shot near the parking lot of the hotel. The Charlottesville Police Department opened an investigation...
theriver953.com
SCSO updates abduction case Victim found Suspect at large
Forty-one-year-old Bayse resident April Cline was found safe near Quicksburg northwest of New Market in the abandoned blue Dodge Dakota that was stolen during the initial abduction. The perpetrator is still at large last seen northwest of New Market by the victim. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has obtained...
WHSV
Basye abduction suspect in custody after two days on the run
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Mitchell Markley Jr. was taken into custody Friday afternoon. In a video press release, Sheriff Tim Carter said Markley was arrested following a crash in northern Rockingham County. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
wsvaonline.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
breezejmu.org
Foxhill shooting shakes community
Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind. In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane. Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard...
wmra.org
Law enforcement search for man suspected in Basye abduction
A woman who was kidnapped from Basye on Wednesday morning was found on Thursday and is safe, but the man suspected in her abduction is still on the loose. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On Wednesday a family member of 41-year-old April Cline reported that Cline had been abducted by...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police safely locate runaway teen
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
cbs19news
Police respond to recent uptick of shootings and violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple juveniles and multiple weapons were involved in a shooting that injured two boys in Charlottesville over the weekend, according to the Charlottesville Police Department. As of Tuesday, both boys are still at the University of Virginia Health System. Police believe roughly four or five...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
cbs19news
Police say active shooter call at city middle school was hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville middle school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after someone called in an active shooter threat. The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the incident, but an all-clear has already been given. The call came in around 12:35 p.m. Police say...
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities safely locate runaway teen
Update: Friday, 9:08 a.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius,...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
