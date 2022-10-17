Read full article on original website
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in October
Now that the real estate market seems to be following the stock market in its descent, it may not seem like a great time to diversify your portfolio with real estate. But not all real estate stocks are feeling the same heat. Take real estate investment trust (REIT) Iron Mountain...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.32%. A...
Interesting SRC Put And Call Options For December 16th
Investors in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC) saw new options begin trading this week, for the December 16th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SRC options chain for the new December 16th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Lindsay (LNN) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Lindsay (LNN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.99%. A quarter ago,...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
