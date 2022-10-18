ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones

By Mary Beth McDade
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtbpK_0id885K600

Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday.

Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills.

The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. There are still candles and a poster near the building where she was last seen.

Her family and friends say they still hope to one day unravel the mystery of her disappearance.

Planck was seen on video Oct. 17, 2021 leaving her Mid-City home with her dog. After leaving her son’s game early, she was captured on camera walking her dog near the Hope + Flower building in downtown L.A.

Her dog was later found wandering on the 29th floor of that high-rise, but Heidi was nowhere to be found.

“I’m struggling with an 11-year-old boy that wants to know what happened to his mom,” said Jim Wayne, Planck’s ex-husband.

The father of their son says it’s been hard on him not knowing what happened.

“It’s gotta be tough on his mind. He wants to know everyday. He’s got questions,” Wayne said.

Heidi’s friends had four billboards put up near the Hope + Flower building, in hopes of keeping her disappearance in the public consciousness.

One of those friends told KTLA that Planck was one of the “most loving, giving people” they had ever known.

Her loved ones continue to wonder just how long the people who know what happened can keep it a secret.

“I have to wonder if it’s eating them up inside,” the friend said.

Police believe Planck is dead and authorities searched a Castaic landfill for her body last November.

Last year an LAPD spokesman said forensic evidence was located inside the building which “led detectives to believe that an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.”

Planck’s ex-husband still believes that her disappearance has to do with her ex-boss at Camden Capital Partners. Jason Sugarman is facing federal charges for allegedly swindling $43 million in pension funds from a Tribal nation. There is video of Sugarman leaving doughnuts on Planck’s doorstep a day or two after she vanished.

“I haven’t changed my mind,” Wayne said regarding his suspicions. “I really haven’t changed my mind at all.”

He says he talks to police often and they assure him they are actively working this case. He hopes that awareness will keep Planck’s memory alive and one day bring closure to her loved ones.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 8

splenderella9
3d ago

Lots of HATERS in the comments - people who don't like themselves very much and feel no pity for ANYONE else! Only RACE is important to them...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia and Victory boulevards just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, police […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees

A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Spencer Crandall performs ‘Girls Like You’

Rising country singer-songwriter Spencer Crandall joined us live ahead of his sold-out L.A. show at the Hotel Cafe to discuss his new album, “Western.” And just for Music Fest Fridays, Spencer performed his hit “Girls Like You” live on air. You can stay updated on Spencer’s music career by visiting his website or by following […]
knock-la.com

EXCLUSIVE: Footage Shows LASD Deputies Beating Man for No Reason

On October 16, 2022, at 1:13 AM, two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) pulled up to a shopping center on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and brutally beat and arrested an employee. Blake Anderson is a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. He recently got...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

Man found fatally shot to death in Huntington Park

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning Thursday in Huntington Park. Police were dispatched to the scene located in the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. after learning that a shooting had occurred.When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no suspect information immediately available. Huntington Park Police Department officers are being assisted in the investigation by detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy