Android Police

YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment

Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Washington Examiner

Upgrades to TikTok and YouTube as both attempt to outcompete the other

Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube are in an increasingly heated battle to win over more users. TikTok adopted two new upgrades this week to help mirror its competitor, Google-owned YouTube, including changes to its editing process and livestreaming. Now, creators can edit their videos in the app to include up to 2,200 character-long descriptions, similar to YouTube's option to include lengthy descriptions full of outside links.
TechCrunch

Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars

Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit’s Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date. Most of those — 2.5 million — were created to purchase NFT avatars that can be used as profile pics on the platform, he said.
TechCrunch

Google Messages adds reaction support for iPhone texts and in-app reminders

Google’s Messages is adding a slew of new features such as the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone, set reminders and also have an in-app YouTube video player to watch videos without leaving the texting app. Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the collective effort of...
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
TechCrunch

Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices

To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
Digital Trends

Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature

As its answer to TikTok, Reels is clearly a particularly important priority for Meta. Which is why a number of its platforms’ recent feature updates often involve Reels. And today’s announcement was not exempt from Meta’s push to make Reels just as competitive as TikTok. On Thursday,...
Engadget

YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K

Those who were worried that YouTube would completely limit access to 4K content to Premium subscribers can breath easily. For now. YouTube has revealed on Twitter that it has "fully turned off" the experiment that requires Premium subscription to be able to play videos in 4K resolution. Earlier this month, users started reporting on social networks like Reddit and Twitter that when they accessed the drop-down menu for resolution options, the word "Premium" was right next to 4K/2160p. Not everyone was required to have a Premium subscription to play 4K videos, though, indicating that it was an experimental feature rolled out to a limited number of users.
ComicBook

TikTok Update to Add Option for Adult-Only Broadcasts

TikTok plans to add an adults-only option to live broadcasts which will limit the audience to those aged 18 and up, the company announced this week. This setting for the live videos will be rolled out in the next few weeks and is part of a larger series of changes including a higher minimum age for starting a live broadcast in the first place. TikTok said it's making these changes in order to "further protect the younger members" of the community as they build up their own online presence.
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How can I launch a startup while on OPT?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch

Well, that was Fast

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And for the first time in the history of the show, the TechCrunch pod opened up Disrupt on the big stage. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got to be together to record in person for the first time ever, and it went exactly as wild as you thought it would (we forgot this is what make-up feels like!).
notebookcheck.net

YouTube Premium Family plan goes up to US$22.99 per month

Business Fail Software Windows Android Apple Leaks / Rumors. Google continues its struggle to optimize the revenue generated by YouTube, but this time it looks like we are no longer talking about mere tests. Although many users have not received any notification yet, YouTube Premium Family subscribers in some markets are facing a sharp price increase of their monthly subscription fee.
daystech.org

Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says

It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....

