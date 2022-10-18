Read full article on original website
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Washington Examiner
Upgrades to TikTok and YouTube as both attempt to outcompete the other
Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube are in an increasingly heated battle to win over more users. TikTok adopted two new upgrades this week to help mirror its competitor, Google-owned YouTube, including changes to its editing process and livestreaming. Now, creators can edit their videos in the app to include up to 2,200 character-long descriptions, similar to YouTube's option to include lengthy descriptions full of outside links.
TechCrunch
Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars
Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit’s Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date. Most of those — 2.5 million — were created to purchase NFT avatars that can be used as profile pics on the platform, he said.
TechCrunch
Google Messages adds reaction support for iPhone texts and in-app reminders
Google’s Messages is adding a slew of new features such as the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone, set reminders and also have an in-app YouTube video player to watch videos without leaving the texting app. Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the collective effort of...
You Can Now Get Paid $50 an Hour to Binge-Watch TikTok Videos
A company director said of the job: "We're just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social-media presence of their own."
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
itechpost.com
Facebook Now Lets You Add Music to Your Posts — Here’s How To Use This Feature
Facebook is getting more and more liberal with how much you can add to your posts, and in a world where TikTok rules supreme, it needs to adapt to keep up with the competition. To counter TikTok's rise and probably to spice people's posts up, Meta is letting people add...
TechCrunch
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
Digital Trends
Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature
As its answer to TikTok, Reels is clearly a particularly important priority for Meta. Which is why a number of its platforms’ recent feature updates often involve Reels. And today’s announcement was not exempt from Meta’s push to make Reels just as competitive as TikTok. On Thursday,...
Engadget
YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K
Those who were worried that YouTube would completely limit access to 4K content to Premium subscribers can breath easily. For now. YouTube has revealed on Twitter that it has "fully turned off" the experiment that requires Premium subscription to be able to play videos in 4K resolution. Earlier this month, users started reporting on social networks like Reddit and Twitter that when they accessed the drop-down menu for resolution options, the word "Premium" was right next to 4K/2160p. Not everyone was required to have a Premium subscription to play 4K videos, though, indicating that it was an experimental feature rolled out to a limited number of users.
ComicBook
TikTok Update to Add Option for Adult-Only Broadcasts
TikTok plans to add an adults-only option to live broadcasts which will limit the audience to those aged 18 and up, the company announced this week. This setting for the live videos will be rolled out in the next few weeks and is part of a larger series of changes including a higher minimum age for starting a live broadcast in the first place. TikTok said it's making these changes in order to "further protect the younger members" of the community as they build up their own online presence.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I launch a startup while on OPT?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
TechCrunch
Well, that was Fast
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And for the first time in the history of the show, the TechCrunch pod opened up Disrupt on the big stage. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got to be together to record in person for the first time ever, and it went exactly as wild as you thought it would (we forgot this is what make-up feels like!).
Boost Your Brand Awareness By Using These Social Media Platforms That Brands Often Overlook
Find out which social media platforms you're missing out on that could potentially help boost brand awareness, generate leads and increase conversions.
notebookcheck.net
YouTube Premium Family plan goes up to US$22.99 per month
Business Fail Software Windows Android Apple Leaks / Rumors. Google continues its struggle to optimize the revenue generated by YouTube, but this time it looks like we are no longer talking about mere tests. Although many users have not received any notification yet, YouTube Premium Family subscribers in some markets are facing a sharp price increase of their monthly subscription fee.
daystech.org
Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
