Android Authority
There's more evidence that the iPhone 14 Plus is a sales dud
Apple is still apparently preparing the iPhone 15 Plus for next year, though. Apple has reportedly cut iPhone 14 Plus production. It’s believed that the company still plans to launch an iPhone 15 Plus, though. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month, and the Mini model has made...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
Apple only just...
LG’s new monitor is also your office’s TV
LG already makes some of the best monitors in the game for both productivity and gaming, especially that insane one that dynamically bends. It also makes some of the best televisions on the market — so much so that a lot of other television companies use an LG panel on their own models.
Android Authority
iPhone SE 4 renders leak: iPhone XR reborn?
The new SE could lose the fingerprint sensor on its bigger, notched display. Renders of the iPhone SE 4 have leaked, showing a notched display without a fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to release in 2024 with a bigger 6.1-inch display. You can see the leaked renders of the...
Android Authority
Specs arrive for the unofficial Essential Phone sequel, but is it worth $1,000?
The Saga's full specs are revealed. The Saga will have a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone will feature a 6.67″ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will ship with Android 13. Although a number of details have already reached the public about the spiritual...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
teslarati.com
Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
teslarati.com
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
Android Authority
Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know
Learn how your Android can optimize the battery life based on your usage. As phones have become more capable of performing various tasks, the need to better allocate battery power has become crucial to maximizing its lifespan. Today, our phone’s SoC significantly regulates power consumption between the apps and features we use during the day. Let’s look at how Android’s Adaptive battery works and how you can ensure it’s turned on for your device.
Android Authority
Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer the best of Google in a smartphone Compared to their predecessors, the duo deliver refined designs, upgraded imaging capabilities, faster biometric and processing hardware, and a suite of new software features. That said, choosing between the regular and XL variants still isn’t straightforward, especially given the subtle yet important differences that aren’t obvious at first glance. So in this article, let’s pit the Google Pixel 7 vs the Pixel 7 Pro and help you decide which one is right for you.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Android Authority
Microsoft challenges Apple and Google as it builds its own mobile gaming store
Microsoft revealed that it’s working on a mobile gaming store. Activision Blizzard would play a big role in Microsoft’s plans for its mobile store. Sony has been attempting to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As Microsoft tries its best to convince regulators to...
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Android Authority
Pixel 7 series owners can now try out Google's Clear Calling feature
Google's latest beta update brings Clear Calling to the Pixel 7 series. One of the features coming to the Pixel 7 series is Clear Calling. The feature helps to improve the call clarity of the person you’re talking to. Clear Calling is now available as a beta for Pixel...
Android Authority
Motorola could double down on foldable phones next year
A tipster says Motorola plans to launch two Razr phones in 2023. We don’t know if both phones would be clamshells or if Motorola is planning to launch a Galaxy Z Fold-style device. It’s been a minute since Motorola launched the 2022 Razr in China. The powerful phone still...
Android Authority
Amazon hints at imminent Pixel 7a series launch, or does it?
The news comes only a few months after the Pixel 6a was released to markets. Amazon now lets users sign up for emails related to the Pixel 7a launch. It’s possible that this could be a typo and was meant for the Pixel 7 series. The retailer has accidentally...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch review: Laying the foundation
It's not everything we were hoping for, but it's a solid start. The Google Pixel Watch has been a long time coming, and all-in-all, it was worth the wait. It offers one of the smoothest Wear OS experiences currently available with no brand ecosystem-exclusive caveats, plus many of Fitbit's top health and fitness tracking features. That said, there is definitely room for improvement. Its small and minimalist design won't be for everyone and the battery life is painfully short. For Google's first flagship wearable, the Pixel Watch is a solid start and a good Wear OS smartwatch, but it falls short of true greatness.
techeblog.com
Extreme Close-Up of an Ant’s Face Highlights 2022 Nikon Small World Competition
Photo credit: Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas | Nikon Small World. Building a giant Nikon lens-shaped house is one thing, this extreme close-up of an ant’s face by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas is another. It won an ‘Image of Distinction’ award in Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition and captured using a 5x (objective lens magnification) lens with the reflected light technique.
Android Authority
Your guide to location services in Android 12
Your phone knows where you are; here's how that happens. You likely use Android location services daily without realizing it, from Google Maps to Uber pickups and more. And though location services may be tightly integrated into your life, have you ever stopped to ask how they work? This guide will cover everything you need to know about Android 12 location services.
