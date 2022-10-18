ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

hiawathaworldonline.com

HCVB gearing up for 108th Annual Halloween Frolic

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for the 108th Annual Halloween Frolic. While there are several events this month, the HCVB is reminding the public that the parades and queen crowning will be on Monday, Oct. 31.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

The Inquisitive Farmwife

Angela Twombly’s day starts early and ends late. Sometimes very late. This could be a normal day of a farmer’s wife in rural Brown County — especially during harvest time.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha

Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Jackie O's Nail Trix celebrates opening

Jackie O’s Nail Trix opened its door on Sept. 11. The downtown Hiawatha business celebrated it’s opening with a ribbon cutting this week with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Owned by Jackie Jones, Jackie O’s is located at 510 Utah St., Ste A — in the same building as Beaux Cheveux.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian Shefferd

My name is Brian Shefferd (Republican) and I am running for Mayor of Hiawatha against Becky Shamburg (Democrat). I have lived in Hiawatha nearly all my life. I graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1999, then went on to Kansas State Salina and graduated receiving my License as a certified Aircraft Mechanic. I currently am a Crew Chief on heavy lift helicopters battling forest fires for the USFS. I married my high school sweetheart Tami and we have 2 kids, Tucker (10) and Mackenzie (12).
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha mural is talk of the town

Quite simply, it states “Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas.”. But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

School board members talk football injuries

The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and among items of discussion was concern over numerous injuries on the Red Hawk football team. Superintendent Lonnie Moser started the conversation, noting that fall sports were winding down and that the “injury bug” had hit the football team. He said that with each game seem to come 1-2 more injured players.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Reader supports Shamburg for mayor

Like many of you, I have grown tired of smear campaigning, it truly sets us backwards when we should strive to move forward to do better for our community.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Commission Minutes

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple pharmacy closures worrying Topekans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The national pharmacists shortage is hitting home. Dixie Price has had medication ready to pick up for days. “I’ve had to call doctors to try and get prescriptions moved, some prescriptions are ones that your doctor has to call in, you can’t do on the app, you can’t just switch them over,” […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seneca airman who died in WWII to be buried in Springfield, Mo.

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WIBW) - An airman from Seneca who died at the age of 23 in World War II in Romania will be buried in Springfield, Missouri. The U.S. Army says that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate who was killed during World War II will be interred on Oct. 27 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. It said graveside services will also be performed by Greenlawn Funeral Home, of Branson, before the interment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Charger pair earn All-NEKL CC at League

The Horton Charger cross country squad started their postseason on Thursday night, as the team traveled to Jackson Heights to take part in the Northeast Kansas League meet. Two Chargers finished in the top-15, earning medals and All-League honors. Dominic Standing Soldier led the team, placing 7th on the day...
HORTON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident

An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

