ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Paramount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qhlY_0id85tK800

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has set launch dates for France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

As the streamer pushes further into Europe, French rollout will take place December 1, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland on December 8. Local content in the regions including Mask: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer and Der Scheich has already been greenlit.

The streamer has a range of distribution platforms in the territories including Roku, Apple and Amazon. It will launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria and on Canal+ in France and French-speaking regions of Switzerland.

The Tulsa King , Yellowjackets and Paw Patrol SVoD has been prioritizing Central Europe as a key launch destination and the rollouts come several months after it opened in the likes of the UK.

The news was unveiled by Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, just prior to his speaking at Mipcom Cannes.

“Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories,” he said. “With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Niki Padidar’s ‘All You See’ To Open 2022 Edition Of IDFA; Europe’s Biggest Documentary Festival Also Unveils Main Competition Line-Ups

The 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will open with Iranian-Dutch filmmaker Niki Padidar’s All You See. The feature explores themes of exclusion and being an outsider through Padidar’s own experiences in the Netherlands, which are interwoven with the stories of three other immigrants who have made a life in the country.   The festival, which will showcase 277 titles this year, has also unveiled the selections for its main Envision and International Competitions. A total of 13 titles will play in the International Competition line-up. Highlights include Mila Turajlić’s Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels, which will be presented...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

France and Spain May Start Charging Russian Oligarchs for Keeping Their Confiscated Yachts Parked

It’s a sad day to be a Russian oligarch with a love of the seas. Since the war with Ukraine began, the US and EU have gone after billionaires fleeing with their treasured superyachts to protect them from being confiscated—which is why you may have seen so many parked in the marina on your last trip to Dubai. However, protection may come at an additional cost for those confiscated in France and Spain.  According to Reuters, the two countries announced this week that they will now charge Russian businessmen with frozen superyachts to pay for upkeep costs while the yachts are...
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Deadline

Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Deadline

‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo. “For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We...
Deadline

Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader

Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
Deadline

CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’

CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation. Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories. In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution. Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie. She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams. In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote...
Deadline

Jen Shah‘s Reunion Appearance On ’The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Is In Question After Guilty Plea

There were many revelations made during BravoCon and one of the most noteworthy was the one Andy Cohen made about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. The Bravo star pled guilty to fraud earlier this year and it is what shut her out of the convention this weekend in New York City. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said during the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon. Season 3 of RHOSLC recently started airing on the cable network and a question that many...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Trial: Sides Clash Over Anthony Rapp’s PTSD Diagnosis – Update

UPDATED with latest: Test results from a psychologist who diagnosed actor Anthony Rapp with post-traumatic stress disorder are so inconsistent they are “unusable,” a psychiatrist hired by actor Kevin Spacey’s defense team testified Tuesday.  After Spacey finished testifying in Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct suit against him, Alexander Bardey, the psychiatrist, said that Rapp’s self-reported trauma symptoms were “off the charts” in one set of tests given by his legal team’s mental health expert, Lisa Rocchio, but nonexistent or moderate in other tests Rocchio gave to weed out people who fake mental illness. Bardey said that Rapp, in the so-called “face value”...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.  The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.  Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.   More from DeadlineViaplay Sets UK Launch Date; Cambodia Oscars Entry; 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Drama Sells; Fifth Season Format; 'That's My Jam' Spreads; Antenna Studios Drama -- Global BriefsParamount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone DramaBest of DeadlinePhoto Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To Now
Deadline

‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date

Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties.  Peregrym is an original...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Deadline

134K+
Followers
38K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy