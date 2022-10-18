Paramount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has set launch dates for France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

As the streamer pushes further into Europe, French rollout will take place December 1, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland on December 8. Local content in the regions including Mask: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer and Der Scheich has already been greenlit.

The streamer has a range of distribution platforms in the territories including Roku, Apple and Amazon. It will launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria and on Canal+ in France and French-speaking regions of Switzerland.

The Tulsa King , Yellowjackets and Paw Patrol SVoD has been prioritizing Central Europe as a key launch destination and the rollouts come several months after it opened in the likes of the UK.

The news was unveiled by Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, just prior to his speaking at Mipcom Cannes.

“Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories,” he said. “With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide.”