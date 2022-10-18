Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Smith: Patience in Dino Babers, rebuild has guaranteed successful 2022 season
Syracuse players couldn't agree on if the 2021 season was a success or not after its loss to Pitt in the season finale. Courtney Jackson said a losing season can't be considered successful. Duce Chestnut said it was OK, but the Orange expected more. Sean Tucker declared it a success because of the four-win improvement from 2020.
Daily Orange
Data Dive: The numbers behind SU’s ACC struggles, defensive stability
Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-3-2 Atlantic Coast) earned its best eight-match start (7-1-0) since the program's inaugural season in 1996. But the Orange have struggled offensively in Atlantic Coast Conference play, averaging 21.9 shots per match against non-conference teams to 8.7 against ACC opponents.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson’s 2 goals just enough for No. 4 Syracuse to get by Bucknell
Levonte Johnson sprinted with two Bison defenders beside him as Christian Curti spun around and progressed the ball forward to him. Johnson raced ahead of both defenders, taking advantage of the Bison's high...
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls 1 spot to No. 12 in NFHCA Poll
Syracuse field hockey dropped one spot to No. 12 in this week's NFCHA Coaches poll. Despite losing their only game last week, the Orange remain in the top 15 for the seventh straight week.
Daily Orange
Kocevski’s absence, Glenn’s start noticeable in SU’s 2-1 win over Bucknell
Jackson Glenn sent a deep ball from the right side over the entire Bucknell backline, playing the ball in stride to Levonte Johnson, who chipped the ball over goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth to put the Orange up 1-0 in the ninth minute.
Daily Orange
Rashard Perry uses offensive line reps to improve defensive abilities
Rashard Perry stepped onto Bennett High School's football field as a part of the varsity team when he was in eighth grade. In a game against Lancaster at Highmark Stadium, Perry started to experience double-teams from his opponents for the first time. Perry said after he made back-to-back sacks, he instantly started to get guarded by two offensive linemen.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split on if No. 14 Syracuse can defeat No. 5 Clemson
For the first time since 2018, No. 14 Syracuse simultaneously earned itself a spot in a postseason Bowl Game and defeated a ranked opponent. That win came without much pushback as it held a Devin Leary-less, then-No.15 NC State team to no touchdowns in its 24-9 win last Saturday.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 5 Clemson
No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) pulled off a convincing, statement victory last Saturday against then-No.15 NC State. It's still undefeated and will face its biggest test of the season in No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC). The Orange are heading to Death Valley, a place where they've never won before, but with their highest ranking since 2018 and four Power Five wins under their belt, an upset against the Tigers may not be as far-fetched as it appeared before the season began.
Daily Orange
Dozens of paintings later, Dan Shanahan is overcoming his fears
Dan Shanahan is a paradox of an artist. He loves being outside in the streets and neighborhoods of Syracuse to paint his favorite spots in the city. Yet, the Syracuse native still finds going into the city "nerve-wracking."
Daily Orange
Remembrance Scholar Amanda Lalonde inspired by sons to give college another chance
Amanda Lalonde's sons are the most important part of her life and the reason why she chose to major in psychology and forensic science at Syracuse University. One of her three sons has ADHD, and another has ADHD and autism. "I just wanted to be able to support my...
Daily Orange
Those close to Lockerbie Scholar Andrew McClune reflect 20 years after his death at SU
Andrew McClune loved curling. He established Syracuse University's curling team in 2002 and in the same season told his teammates that the goal was to win a collegiate championship. They said he was a fierce competitor. The team, half of whom were new to the sport, later traveled to St. Paul to compete against other collegiate teams, but McClune wasn't there to see it.
Daily Orange
‘Clue: On Stage’ brings fun whodunnit flair to CNY
The road to opening for CNY Playhouse's production of "Clue: On Stage" was a rocky one — August rehearsals, scheduling issues and even moving to a new venue. But, when the show finally raised the curtain, co-director Christopher Lupia got the only reaction he was craving — laughter.
Daily Orange
Past Remembrance Scholars reflect on program, representing Pan Am Flight 103 victims
Julie Friend was halfway through her sophomore year at Syracuse University when the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland. When SU founded the Remembrance Scholar program in the 1990-91 school year, Friend felt motivated to apply.
Daily Orange
Get funky this weekend, check out 5 concerts
The Westcott Theater is once again hosting bands from the Syracuse University music scene with the Broke Records Showcase. The show will feature Studio89, Tom Siletto, Sadie Miller, Padma and Tisce, in addition to tables from local music organizations. Tickets can be bought at the Westcott Theater site.
Daily Orange
Navigating SU’s archives amid discovery of antisemitic letters in Pan Am Flight 103 archives
On Oct. 7, a Syracuse University Remembrance Scholar discovered antisemitic messages from two Pan Am Flight 103 victims, twins Eric and Jason Coker, in the SU's Special Collections Research Center. Visiting the...
Daily Orange
Disentangling gender and its future
This piece was written for The OutCrowd, Syracuse University's only student-run LGBTQIA+ publication, and published in collaboration with The Daily Orange. If Judith Butler's assertions in "Gender Trouble and Performative Acts of...
Daily Orange
Students should consider the negative effects of dating apps before using them
Since arriving at Syracuse University, I haven't met a soul that hasn't had some sort of experience with dating apps. Some may be looking for casual hookups, some may just be using it for fun, while others may be using these apps to find a relationship. During the past couple of years since the pandemic, dating app usage has skyrocketed, with Tinder recording 300 billion swipes in a day and other dating apps recording an increase in activity. Hookup culture can be great for people who want the "no strings attached" feeling, but users don't usually realize the negative consequences of dating apps until they are too into the game.
