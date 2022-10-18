ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ to Bow in France, Germany in December

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
 3 days ago
In its continued bid to expand its footprint worldwide, Paramount+ is launching its service in France on Dec. 1 and Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Dec. 8.

Already available across the Americas, Paramount+ launched in South Korea, the U.K. and Ireland in June and Italy in September. The SVOD platform is expected to be available in 45 markets by year’s end.

Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories. With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide,” said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+.

The streaming service from Paramount Global includes programming from such renowned brands as Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ Originals, led by “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King,” will be complemented by a strong lineup of local content in both regions. Over time, the service will showcase French original titles “Mask: Antionette Serial Killer,” an eight-part young adult fantasy horror thriller series; “The Signal” based on the bestseller by Maxime Chattam; and “Le Stade,” which follows the Toulouse-based rugby team, Stade Toulousain.

Audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will see such originals as “Der Scheich,” the eight-episode story of an unusual con artist by Swiss filmmaker, Dani Levy (“Stille Nacht”); “Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death,” a crime series based on the acclaimed novels about forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter; eco-cyber thriller series “A Thin Line” ; “Kohlrabenschwarz,” inspired by the eponymous mystery audio-drama series and the sixth season of Nickelodeon series, “Spotlight.”

Paramount+ has been actively producing local content as part of its goal to produce up to 150 international originals by 2025.

Programming will also include children’s and family favorites led by the “Paw Patrol” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” franchises as well as “ICarly,” based on the original hit sitcom following influencer Carly Shay; “Big Nate,” the new animated series revolving around a precocious sixth grader, and the “Rugrats” reboot.

In France, thanks to the hard bundle with Canal+ Group, Canal+ will distribute Paramount+ within its offers in France and will distribute Paramount+ exclusively in its offers in French-speaking Switzerland.

In Germany and Austria, Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement.

Through this pact, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ standalone app will also launch on Sky Q.

Paramount+ will also be available online on a wide array of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Roku, mobile devices and more.

Variety

