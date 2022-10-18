Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.

4 DAYS AGO