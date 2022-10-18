Read full article on original website
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
Renault 4ever Trophy Concept Revealed To Preview 2025 Rugged Electric Crossover
Small yet muscular, the new EV has 134 horsepower. It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.
Tiny Suzuki Camper Van With A Pop-Top And Mini Stove Is Adorable
All motorhomes have to make economical use of space because there's a limited footprint for a vehicle that also works on the road. This tiny 1989 Suzuki Super Carry takes this packaging efficiency to new levels by packing lots of features into a vehicle measuring 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) long.
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Spanish Company Berria Launches The Mako Hybrid GT All-Mountain E-Bike
The Mako Hybrid GT, a 151mm travel e-MTB driven by a Polini Motor capable of generating 90 Nm and 400 percent assist, is the newest all-mountain electric bike from Berria Bikes. Berria's proprietary HMR2X carbon, a composite material that includes reinforced Mach R resin, makes up the frame. There are three sizes and seven variants to select from, with prices beginning at 6,899 Euros, or approximately $6,788 USD.
2023 BMW M 1000 RR is a race bike for the street
Many people become infatuated with fast cars and the speed they bring, but the real maniacs know that motorcycles provide the most insane acceleration and performance. BMW has a long history with two-wheelers, and its latest is a real race bike for the streets. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR features a 999 cc four-cylinder race-bred engine and enough carbon fiber to rebuild a Formula 1 car.
Simplon Pulls Covers Off The Rapcon Pmax TQ Electric Mountain Bike
German electric motor maker TQ has made some notable strides since debuting not too long ago. First seen on the Trek Fuel EXe back in July, 2022, the TQ-HPR50 motor sets a new standard in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. Unlike the motors we find on cargo and utility e-bikes, TQ keeps the power down, which also means it keeps the size and weight down.
Amazing Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Is One of 88 RHD Models
This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run. Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.
Dainese’s Stelvio D-Air D-Dry XT Jacket Is Dripping With Tech
DaineseCommuters, tourers, and weekend explorers couldn't ask for more.
Certification Docs Confirm 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 Touring Variant
The midsize cruiser category sits at a crossroads between the urban sprawl and the open road, between bar-hopping and state-hopping. Models such as the Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Sportster, and Honda Rebel 1100 pack enough punch for mile-munching journeys, but don’t offer enough accommodations to pack for the long haul.
New Trek Domane+ SLR E-Bike Is A Weight Weenie’s Dream Come True
Performance-oriented electric bikes are getting lighter and more tech-loaded than ever before. More and more mainstream manufacturers are pouring in millions of dollars in research and development, acknowledging the fact that e-bikes are indeed the future of mobility. In the world of for-sport electric bikes, the story is pretty much the same, but with a focus on lightness, efficiency, and natural feel. Trek’s newest road e-bike is a testament to this.
