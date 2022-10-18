Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
archziner.com
7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
An Expert Explains What To Plant In Fall For A Colorful Spring Garden – Exclusive
Fall often heralds the end of the traditional summer growing season, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong time to do some planting to prepare for spring.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Why bees love weed — and why it might even be good for them
"Isn't it beautiful?" a friend once asked me as we shared a joint in The Netherlands. "We're only smoking flowers." She was right. Marijuana, the dried and processed product of Cannabis sativa plants, is the flowery part, as opposed to tobacco or tea leaves. When people say they enjoy smoking "bud," it's meant literally. Despite how obvious this may seem, it's always struck me as quietly awe-inspiring.
Phys.org
Local bacteria help native seeds take root in arid landscapes
Dryland ecosystems cover about 40% of land on earth and support more than 2 billion people, and, once degraded—through overgrazing or inadequate irrigation—they are difficult to restore. One technique for restoring ecosystems with native plants "direct seeding" is promising, but has many drawbacks. "For degraded drylands only around...
homesenator.com
Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly
Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
A Guide to Gardening Without Water, During a Drought
Listen, yes gardening without water seems counterintuitive, but it’s possible. Not only is it possible, but it’s a great way to live sustainably and foster water conservation. While environmental benefits are always a plus, gardening without water, or with the least amount of water possible, is a method...
Comments / 0