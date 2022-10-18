ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I could lose the government’s cost of living payment as I’m paid weekly

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpmAo_0id84KuG00
Timing is all when it comes to the government’s cost of living payment.

As I’m paid weekly, I could lose cost of living payment

I am a 55-year-old IT apprentice, and my low income means I qualify for universal credit. But because my wages are paid weekly, I’m worried I’m going to miss out on the government’s cost of living payment again.

Universal credit is calculated on a monthly basis, so, in four months of the year, when my claim is based on five weeks’ pay, rather than four weeks’, I don’t receive any money.

I receive about £140 a month when I do get it.

I missed out on the first £326 because the assessment period was one of the months when my claim was based on five weeks’ earnings.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the qualification period for the second payment of £324, and I think the same thing is going to happen again, because they’ve picked an assessment period where my universal credit is again based on five weeks pay.

This is ridiculous. I’m being unjustly punished for being paid weekly, instead of monthly.

DE, Sheffield

These are tough times but you had jumped the gun on this as, when we contacted the DWP on your behalf, it confirmed you would, in fact, be eligible for the second payment of £324, which will be paid by the government next month.

The £650 cost of living payment, which was announced earlier this year by the then chancellor Rishi Sunak, was split into the two lump sums of £326 and £324.

You are eligible for the second payment if you received a universal credit payment in an assessment period that ended between 26 August and 25 September 2022.

The government website warns that you won’t receive the cash giveaway if your earnings reduce the benefit to £0 (called a nil award) in this key window, which is what you were worried about.

The payments will land in bank accounts between 8 and 23 November.

Earnings patterns vary substantially, making it difficult for the DWP to choose qualifying dates that would work for every person on universal credit.

However, it has left a gap of more than three months between the qualifying periods which it thinks will reduce the risk that those with non-monthly pay periods miss out altogether.

The DWP says the vast majority of people who receive universal credit will qualify for a cost of living payment but “inevitably, a small number will be ineligible on the qualification dates because of a change of income, earnings or other circumstance”, adding “all claimants have the right to appeal their entitlement”.

We welcome letters but cannot answer individually. Email us at consumer.champions@theguardian.com or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all letters is subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 9

Cindy Shanahan
3d ago

at least you are getting something stop crying the people that are disabled gets nothing

Reply
9
Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy