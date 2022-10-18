Fall 2022 strawberry planting advisory – get your row crop covers ready now

Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
Kait 8
Arkansas Department of Transportation crews preparing for winter season
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work has already begun preparing for winter weather. They said it’s a year-round job to keep equipment and supplies ready for the winter months. Keeping those things in check requires a handful of employees, which everyone...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal
It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
5newsonline.com
What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, October 18
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 18, 2022 by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Kathryn Anne Meyer, 911 Peach, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 12.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural gas customers of Summit Utilities may expect billing changes
Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming November 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the TEXarkana area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit's behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
onlyinark.com
White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas
Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Arkansas Airbnb owner talks after splitting global $10 million winnings for most OMG! overnight stays￼
A central Arkansas Airbnb is one of 100 worldwide that will split a $10 million prize for a unique overnight stay facility.
Arkansas Airbnb owner among global winners splitting $10M prize to build most OMG! stays
T-minus 10 seconds...and sleeping?
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
menastar.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Arkansas data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases dip in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338. Total Active Cases: 24, down...
