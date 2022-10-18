Read full article on original website
A Fabled Map of the Cosmos Lost for Thousands of Years Has Been Found
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A long-lost star map that is enormously important in the history of science has been discovered in the time-worn pages of a Medieval manuscript after a search that has spanned nearly 2,000 years, according to a new study.
Scientists Are Gaming Out What Humanity Will Do If Aliens Make Contact
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Do intelligent aliens exist somewhere out there in the universe? It is a grand mystery that has captivated humans for generations, fueling ever-more sophisticated searches of the skies for signs of advanced civilizations. But while aliens have taken many forms in our imaginations—from hostile invaders to inscrutable ciphers—we have absolutely no idea what extraterrestrial life-forms might look like, how they would communicate, or even if they exist at all.
