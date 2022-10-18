Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage
Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
Employers Struggling To Hire Employees
While COVID-19 forced businesses to lay off employees, and the demand for jobs was higher than the supply, the tables have turned as businesses struggle to find people to even apply for jobs. A study from WalletHub shows Kentucky is near the top of the list when it comes to...
Competency Evaluation Wait Could Be Longer Than Sentence
Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would have served if convicted.
Ralph Wayne Babb, Jr.
Ralph Wayne Babb, Jr., age 76 of McDaniels, formerly of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born June 2, 1946 to the late Ralph Wayne, Sr. and Janie Louise Cain Babb. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Helen Babb.
