ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20. The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Competency Evaluation Wait Could Be Longer Than Sentence

Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would have served if convicted.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky sees increased push for pardons for residents convicted of marijuana possession

Criminal justice reform advocates in the Commonwealth are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to decriminalize marijuana possession. The request follows President Joe Biden’s announcement of mass pardons at the federal level for people who were convicted of carrying marijuana. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, explained state decriminalization policies would ensure Kentuckians...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?

I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Employers Struggling To Hire Employees

While COVID-19 forced businesses to lay off employees, and the demand for jobs was higher than the supply, the tables have turned as businesses struggle to find people to even apply for jobs. A study from WalletHub shows Kentucky is near the top of the list when it comes to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Kentucky School Report Card data released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy