KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20. The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.
wvih.com
Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage
Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The Governor talked about economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
wvih.com
Competency Evaluation Wait Could Be Longer Than Sentence
Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would have served if convicted.
Kentucky sees increased push for pardons for residents convicted of marijuana possession
Criminal justice reform advocates in the Commonwealth are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to decriminalize marijuana possession. The request follows President Joe Biden’s announcement of mass pardons at the federal level for people who were convicted of carrying marijuana. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, explained state decriminalization policies would ensure Kentuckians...
WSAZ
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
wkyufm.org
Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open
People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
WBKO
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
wvih.com
Employers Struggling To Hire Employees
While COVID-19 forced businesses to lay off employees, and the demand for jobs was higher than the supply, the tables have turned as businesses struggle to find people to even apply for jobs. A study from WalletHub shows Kentucky is near the top of the list when it comes to...
WLKY.com
Republican state lawmakers call out Gov. Beshear for not doing enough to address 'rising gas prices'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Thursday, several republican state lawmakers took the capital's rotunda to urge Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to do more when it comes to "rising gas prices." "Read the signs," said Sen. Brandon Smith (R), chair of the Senate natural resources and energy. "What else do I have to do?"
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
WSAZ
Kentucky School Report Card data released
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data from the 2021-2022 academic year on Tuesday, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Assessments were fully administered to more than 383,000 students in grades 3 through 8...
Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments: What does a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote mean?
When voters go to the polls this November, at the end of every ballot are two lengthy questions.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
leoweekly.com
Report: Kentucky County Jails Can Help Keep Kids Connected to Incarcerated Parents
*This story was originally published by Public News Service. Some county jails in the Commonwealth are creating or expanding parent-child visitation policies, but experts argued more work needs to be done to help families forge and maintain healthy bonds. According to a new report by Kentucky Youth Advocates and the...
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
