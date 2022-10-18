Read full article on original website
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
wvih.com
Competency Evaluation Wait Could Be Longer Than Sentence
Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would have served if convicted.
Former Kentucky Justice lawmaker indicted for rape
A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week. The indictment...
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
k105.com
Dispatcher behind ‘Shauna’s Law’ arrested for being drunk on the job
A dispatcher in Powell County has been arrested after working while intoxicated. The Stanton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Shauna Staton on Sunday and charged her with official misconduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to WKYT.com, a Stanton police officer arrived at dispatch after hearing Staton slur her...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
FBI: Search on Houck family farm will continue for fourth day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — On Wednesday, the latest search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers went into its third day. The FBI said it plans to return again on Thursday. Earlier this week, the FBI returned to a farm in Bardstown owned by the mother of Rogers' former...
WTVQ
Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
WKYT 27
FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
WKYT 27
Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men charged in connection with a shooting at a UK fraternity party appeared together in court Monday morning. The cases of Jason Almanza-Arroyo and Juan Guerrero-Zendejas are moving forward. They are both accused of being involved in a shooting that injured nearly a dozen students.
wvih.com
Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage
Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
WLKY.com
Two political opponents square off for a fourth time in Kentucky House race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two political opponents will square off for the fourth time over a hotly contested seat in Kentucky's House of Representatives. Democrat Maria Sorolis is challenging Republican incumbent Ken Fleming in House District 48, which stretches from Mockingbird Valley and Indian Hills in Jefferson County to Crestwood in Oldham County.
