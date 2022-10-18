ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Competency Evaluation Wait Could Be Longer Than Sentence

Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would have served if convicted.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Former Kentucky Justice lawmaker indicted for rape

A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week. The indictment...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Dispatcher behind ‘Shauna’s Law’ arrested for being drunk on the job

A dispatcher in Powell County has been arrested after working while intoxicated. The Stanton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Shauna Staton on Sunday and charged her with official misconduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to WKYT.com, a Stanton police officer arrived at dispatch after hearing Staton slur her...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Two political opponents square off for a fourth time in Kentucky House race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two political opponents will square off for the fourth time over a hotly contested seat in Kentucky's House of Representatives. Democrat Maria Sorolis is challenging Republican incumbent Ken Fleming in House District 48, which stretches from Mockingbird Valley and Indian Hills in Jefferson County to Crestwood in Oldham County.
KENTUCKY STATE

