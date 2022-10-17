Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Upworthy
A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor
A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
daystech.org
Energy Watch on Solar Powered Electricity: ‘Lack of Affordable Battery Tech’
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Energy Watch government director Mamit Setiawan on Monday defined that the present problem dealing with Indonesia’s improvement of solar-powered power is that it’s nonetheless intermittent on-grid. Mamit argues that power storage remains to be wanted to show photo voltaic power into an off-grid solar energy plant (PLTS), which remains to be thought of an expensive possibility.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential solar inverters last?
In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, how long they last, and how resilient they are. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power...
techeblog.com
Caltech’s Space Solar Power Project Aims to Beam Clean Energy to Earth Using a Massive Array of Tiles
There’s solar-powered headphones, and soon, Caltech’s Space Solar Power Project (SSPP), which aims to provide a global supply of clean and affordable energy. It would consist of a constellation of modular spacecraft designed to collect sunlight, transform it into electricity, and then wirelessly transmit the power to wherever it is needed.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
An Unseen Hurdle Awaits Battery Recyclers – Many May Lose Power Before The EV Market Matures
As electric vehicles (EVs) accelerate their ascent to the top of the global automotive market, a cottage industry of companies servicing the market has arisen. Manufacturers like Tesla Inc. TSLA and NIO Inc. NIO are ramping up production, meaning millions of new batteries will be created and installed in cars around the globe. The batteries, manufactured by companies like FREYR Battery SA FREY and Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST, contain valuable precious metals that are both labor intensive and environmentally taxing to extract from the earth.
rigzone.com
Shell Closes UK Hydrogen Filling Stations
Shell Plc quietly shut down two UK hydrogen filling stations earlier this year as electric vehicles became the preferred way to cut greenhouse gas emissions on the roads. Sites at Gatwick and Cobham in southeast England were closed, according to the energy giant. The decision reflects an uptick in the use of EVs, with major automakers plowing resources into new models as batteries improve. Although hydrogen vehicles are quicker to fill up, there are few sites to do so and prices remain steep.
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
solarpowerworldonline.com
New charger-integrated inverters can ensure EVs are powered by the sun
In this era of high gas prices and increasingly severe weather events, consumers are thinking more critically about their home and vehicle energy savings and security. This evolution presents more opportunities for solar installers to expand their offerings to address the whole home energy ecosystem. Solar marketplace EnergySage recently surveyed...
programminginsider.com
What are the Best Batteries for Solar Panels
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. To meet the technical requirements that determine maintenance, storage capacity, performance, useful life and the number of discharge cycles, we will find different types of solar batteries on the market. Below we will analyze the most suitable type of battery depending on the solar installation you want to carry out.
5 Bluetti Power Stations and Solar Generators To Consider
Bluetti is one of the top solar generator manufacturers around. Their innovative products meet the needs of campers, RVers, pros and homeowners alike. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Redwave to help power Norske Skog plant
The Austrian recycling technology company Redwave has supplied a waste-to-energy processing plant for Norske Skog, a paper company based in Norway. Norske Skog says it is investing in a 50-megawatt, wide-range energy boiler powered by refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and paper production residuals. Residue from recyclable material sorting will be burned as a substitute fuel in the new facility in Bruck, Austria.
