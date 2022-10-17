Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Idaho8.com
Astronaut James McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, has died at 93
James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died in his sleep last week in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said in a statement Monday. He was 93. McDivitt was surrounded by his family and friends when he died Thursday, according to NASA. Selected to...
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Out of this world! NASA will launch a huge flying saucer-like inflatable heat shield into space next month – and it could help humans land safely on Mars one day
At first glance at these images, you'd be forgiven for mistaking them as stills from the latest science fiction blockbuster. But the flying saucer-like object depicted in the images is very much real - and is set to be launched into space by NASA next month. The Low-Earth Orbit Flight...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch SpaceX Splashdown the Crew-4 Astronauts for NASA After a Six-Month Stay at the Space Station
[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. SpaceX is set to return its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts due to splash down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida.
Meatball mishap: SpaceX Crew-5 launch marked by distorted NASA logo
NASA's iconic round insignia, nicknamed the 'meatball,' appeared to be oddly distorted on the Falcon 9 rocket that launched Crew-5 to the International Space Station.
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff
For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
scitechdaily.com
Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth
NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
On This Day In Space: Oct. 20, 1970: Soviet Union launches the last 'Zond' Moon mission
On Oct. 20, 1970, the Soviet Union launched the Zond 8 spacecraft on a mission to the moon. See how it happened in our On This Day In Space series.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable Questions
Recently, the first Russian to Launch from Russian soil in 20 years was carried by the 23-story Falcon 9 rocket. Launching from Floriday, one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets carried a Russian female cosmonaut in addition to the "next long-term International Space Station crew." This was a surprise considering "international tensions over the war in Ukraine." [i]
NASA Spacecraft Flies Past Earth Today as it Heads to Jupiter Trojan Asteroid
Lucy was in the sky today. However, she was without her diamonds. According to NASA, the spacecraft, named Lucy, flew past our skies on Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. ET as it headed for the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids. The spacecraft passed over Earth, coming within just a few...
itechpost.com
Shenzhou 5, China's First Human Spaceflight Mission, Launched on This Day in 2003
Many space programs have been launched in hopes of advancing human reach outside of the planet. Among countries like Russia and the US, China also tried its hand at exploring space back in 2003, by launching its first manned spaceflight successfully, as mentioned in Cosmoquest. The Chinese successfully launched several...
Today, NASA’s Lucy will speed towards Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids using Earth’s gravity
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is preparing to swoop near Earth on October 16 to use our planet’s gravity to set itself on a course toward the Jupiter Trojan asteroid, reported a NASA statement on Thursday. But this might be easier said than done. A 1-10,000 chance that Lucy will...
scitechdaily.com
International Space Station Crew Prepares to Split Up While Research Continues
Tuesday was a busy day aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as the 11 crew members split their time between advanced space research and maintenance of the orbital lab. Four astronauts also began turning their attention to returning home to Earth, ending a mission that began in April. Two of...
SpaceNews.com
China looked at putting a monitoring satellite in retrograde geostationary orbit via the moon
HELSINKI — China appears to have considered boosting its space situational awareness capabilities by placing a satellite in a retrograde orbit out at the geostationary belt. A paper published in Nature Scientific Reports by authors from the Xi’an Satellite Control Center looks at using a lunar swingby to insert a satellite into a retrograde orbit out at the geostationary belt (GEO) for monitoring activities and debris warning.
Comments / 0