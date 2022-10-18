ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

RTE confirms new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide

RTE has confirmed the new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide. Philip Boucher-Hayes is set to take over from Damien O'Reilly as the new host. Former presenter Damien O'Reilly announced his departure from the programme after 24 years yesterday, surprising long-time listeners. Philip spoke about the new opportunity,...
rsvplive.ie

Meet the makers: The proud Tribesmen behind delicious Galway gin school Tribe Irish Gin

The city of tribes has many distinctive hallmarks that give it the distinctive flavour and flair that so many people love - much like its namesake Tribe Irish Gin. The Salthill-located gin school has been providing small batches of their lip-smackingly good gin with all natural ingredients, including locally sourced seaweed and botanicals native to the West coast.
rsvplive.ie

Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott to return to Love Island Australia job

Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott will return to his Love Island Australia job. The radio presenter did the voiceovers for the show’s first two seasons, before Cork comedian Stephen Mullan took over the role. He disappeared from the reality show in 2021 after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct.
rsvplive.ie

Muireann O'Connell rocks stylish ensemble from iClothing on Ireland AM

Muireann O'Connell looked fabulous on Thursday morning's Ireland AM as viewers loved her outfit. The TV presenter provided us with plenty of style inspiration as she rocked a stylish ensemble from online retailer iClothing. Muireann opted for a sophisticated satin shirt, which she wore with a black skirt and knee...

