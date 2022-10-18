Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
PJ Gallagher says his relationship with sister changed when their father was dying
PJ Gallagher says his relationship with his sister Stacey changed when their father was dying. The comedian lost his father over 20 years ago to cancer and it was the first time the siblings relied on each other. He shared that their relationship is very different now as they now...
rsvplive.ie
RTE confirms new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide
RTE has confirmed the new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide. Philip Boucher-Hayes is set to take over from Damien O'Reilly as the new host. Former presenter Damien O'Reilly announced his departure from the programme after 24 years yesterday, surprising long-time listeners. Philip spoke about the new opportunity,...
rsvplive.ie
Meet the makers: The proud Tribesmen behind delicious Galway gin school Tribe Irish Gin
The city of tribes has many distinctive hallmarks that give it the distinctive flavour and flair that so many people love - much like its namesake Tribe Irish Gin. The Salthill-located gin school has been providing small batches of their lip-smackingly good gin with all natural ingredients, including locally sourced seaweed and botanicals native to the West coast.
rsvplive.ie
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott to return to Love Island Australia job
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott will return to his Love Island Australia job. The radio presenter did the voiceovers for the show’s first two seasons, before Cork comedian Stephen Mullan took over the role. He disappeared from the reality show in 2021 after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct.
rsvplive.ie
Inside Liz Truss’ family life: Private marriage to husband, affair with Tory MP and kids
Liz Truss announced her resignation as the United Kingdom’s prime minister after 44 days in office. She stood outside Downing Street with her husband Hugh O’Leary when making the news. The couple have been married for 22 years after first meeting due to their political party. How old...
rsvplive.ie
Muireann O'Connell rocks stylish ensemble from iClothing on Ireland AM
Muireann O'Connell looked fabulous on Thursday morning's Ireland AM as viewers loved her outfit. The TV presenter provided us with plenty of style inspiration as she rocked a stylish ensemble from online retailer iClothing. Muireann opted for a sophisticated satin shirt, which she wore with a black skirt and knee...
Comments / 0