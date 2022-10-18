ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce unveils its $350,000 Spectre luxury EV

The Rolls Royce of EVs is finally here. British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars (BMW.DE) finally took the wraps of its most highly anticipated vehicle, the all-electric Spectre coupe at an event at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, England. “This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our...
This Stunning Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is Selling At No Reserve

A supercar in luxurious clothing. As far as automotive prestige goes, you can't really get much better than a Rolls-Royce from a modern era. These cars are completely unmissable and instantly iconic pillars of fame and fortune to anyone who sees them making it sort of a peacock show for anyone who wants to showcase their abundance of wealth and style. While it's sort of a given that the exterior and interior of one of these vehicles is always going to be one of the most attention catching things on the road at any given time, you might not expect them to be pretty great in terms of performance as well.That's exactly what this particular 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupe aims to show the world and you'll surely be surprised when you see what's under the hood.
The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric

Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
Stage 1 Buick Gran Sport Takes Center Stage at The Raleigh Classic Auction

This Buick has muscle and style. The 1971 Buick GS, an acronym for Gran Sport, is a nice piece of pure American Muscle featuring sleek body lines paired with potent performance. The Gran Sport was thrown on multiple high-performing cars that Buick put out dating back to 1965. Buick was also known for luxury, and Cadillac was the only one to eclipse in that department but didn't offer high-performance models. That's why the Buick GS stood alone due to having both power and comfort.
