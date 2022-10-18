Read full article on original website
Rolls-Royce unveils its $350,000 Spectre luxury EV
The Rolls Royce of EVs is finally here. British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars (BMW.DE) finally took the wraps of its most highly anticipated vehicle, the all-electric Spectre coupe at an event at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, England. “This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our...
This Stunning Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is Selling At No Reserve
A supercar in luxurious clothing. As far as automotive prestige goes, you can't really get much better than a Rolls-Royce from a modern era. These cars are completely unmissable and instantly iconic pillars of fame and fortune to anyone who sees them making it sort of a peacock show for anyone who wants to showcase their abundance of wealth and style. While it's sort of a given that the exterior and interior of one of these vehicles is always going to be one of the most attention catching things on the road at any given time, you might not expect them to be pretty great in terms of performance as well.That's exactly what this particular 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupe aims to show the world and you'll surely be surprised when you see what's under the hood.
The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric
Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Hyundai Steps in After Dealer Refuses to Replace Catalytic Converter Stolen While in Service
Catalytic converters are a part stolen often. After one is stolen from a Hyundai, the company steps in after the dealer refuses to replace it. The post Hyundai Steps in After Dealer Refuses to Replace Catalytic Converter Stolen While in Service appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The tire store didn’t put factory tires on my vehicle | Car Doctor
Q: I purchased two front tires for my car that rub under the wheel well when I make a sharp turn. It turns out the tire store didn’t put on factory tires. The factory specs for tires are P215/45R17, but the tire store installed P215/55ZR17 front tires. The tires rub a little on sharp turns, but not that bad. What should I do?
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
I found a classic Land Rover in a barn after 35 years with the lowest mileage of any in existence – it’s worth a fortune
A LAND Rover that sat in a barn for more than 35 years has been discovered in Britain. Revealed in a video uploaded to YouTube by The Bearded Explorer, the Classic Land Rover Series III had been sat abandoned since 1986. The video's description says: 'One of my good friends...
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Stage 1 Buick Gran Sport Takes Center Stage at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This Buick has muscle and style. The 1971 Buick GS, an acronym for Gran Sport, is a nice piece of pure American Muscle featuring sleek body lines paired with potent performance. The Gran Sport was thrown on multiple high-performing cars that Buick put out dating back to 1965. Buick was also known for luxury, and Cadillac was the only one to eclipse in that department but didn't offer high-performance models. That's why the Buick GS stood alone due to having both power and comfort.
