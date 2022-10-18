Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Navy officer reveals identity of buried submarine in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he can reveal the identity of a submarine thought to have been buried in a maritime town. Lt Thomas Kemp said people in Dartmouth, Devon, have been convinced a submarine wreck was buried under Coronation Park since the 1930s. The naval officer pored over old...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council
A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
BBC
At-risk bus routes saved by local councils
Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved. In September Stagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk. But the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come...
BBC
Royal National Mòd: Western Isles singers win gold medals at Gaelic festival
Two singers from the Western Isles have won the prestigious Traditional gold medals for Gaelic vocalists at the Royal National Mòd. Ruairidh Gray from South Uist won the men's competition while Alice MacMillan from Lewis took the women's crown. Scotland's annual festival of Gaelic language and culture is being...
BBC
MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote
Conservative MPs were bullied and manhandled into backing Liz Truss in a vote on fracking, according to MPs who witnessed the scenes. Ministers denied claims physical force had been used to persuade colleagues to vote with the government, who won the vote by a majority of 96. But Labour MP...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
Truss is entitled to $129,000 a year as an ex-prime minister, despite shortest term ever
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able claim up to £115,000 ($129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Comments / 0