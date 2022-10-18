Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO