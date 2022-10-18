Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District
A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WSAZ
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
whvoradio.com
Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
whvoradio.com
Ascend Elements Confirms Largest Economic Investment In WKY History
Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
whvoradio.com
One Of Six Constable Candidates Join Debates
Contested races for Christian County Constable will be on the ballot in District 5, District 6, and District 8. The League of Women Voters invited candidates to participate in the forums and only District 8 challenger Joshua Newton chose to participate. Newton says he supports training for constables as proposed...
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
foodmanufacturing.com
Startup Bourbon Producer Announces $26M Expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum in the state's bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
Comments / 0