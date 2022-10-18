Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Dartmouth delivers blow to Bulldogs title hopes
This past Saturday, the Yale Men’s soccer team (4–1–3, 1–2–0 Ivy) traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire, where they suffered a 3–2 defeat at the hands of the Dartmouth Big Green (4–4–3, 1–2–0 Ivy). The Bulldogs, who were coming off of...
Yale Daily News
FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs continue Ivy League competition against Columbia, beat Laf
The Yale field hockey (6–7, 1–3 Ivy) team had two games at home this weekend at Johnson Field, finding both victory and defeat. The Bulldogs took a loss against Columbia University (4–8, 2–2 Ivy) on Friday, and rallied hard against Lafayette College (5–11, 1–3 Patriot) on Sunday for a win.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Tributes for Fallen Bristol Officers Reach National Level
As a procession of police escorted the body of Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy Friday, many stood in somber attention. Among those solemnly watching was ESPN Anchor Gary Striewski and his father, a 20-year Colorado State Patrol veteran. “Unfortunately, that’s not the first time, you know, he’s had to stand...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Yale Daily News
Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century
The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
NBC Connecticut
Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers
As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
iheart.com
The Landing of North Haven Presents: A Night at The Pumpkin Patch
Take your family on a drive through The Landing of North Haven’s Annual Pumpkin Patch to see hundreds of pumpkins and other festive, ghoulish Halloween spectacles! Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd come get into the spirit of spooky season at 201 Clintonville Road in North Haven. The Pumpkin Patch will be family friendly from 6pm-7pm each night or you can drive at your own risk from 7pm-9pm!
macaronikid.com
Driving Tour of The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Enfield
Crank up that spooooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield!. Here are the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Enfield.
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers
A local oil distributor is concerned for his customers. Portland high schooler helps humane society with puppy portraits. Memorial arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers.
