‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
‘Slow Horses’ Apple TV+ Trailer Foretells Season 2 Carnage (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ revealed the official trailer today for Season 2 of “Slow Horses,” the Gary Oldman thriller series that follows a team of British intelligence agents. The second season premieres globally on the streaming service Dec. 2 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week after that for the duration of the six-episode season. And if there’s any confirmation of what fans can anticipate from Season 2, it’s that “more people are going to die,” according to a voice-over in the trailer from returning star Jack Lowden. In the new season of “Slow Horses” (which is adapted from...
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
The new series "1899," from the creators of "Dark" will premiere Nov. 13 on Netflix.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
spoilertv.com
Ghosts - Episode 2.06 - The Baby Bjorn - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Collider
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
EW.com
Shark Night 3D trailer
Only yesterday, over at the Music Mix, we pointed out that Mike Fleiss is a man of diverse interests. He oversees the Bachelor and the Bachelorette; he has just co-directed a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne; he plays guitar in his band California Wildebeest; and he produces horror films, including the new, David R. Ellis-directed Shark Night 3D, the trailer for which just hit the Internet.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
IGN
Jesus Revolution - Official Trailer
In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a Jesus Revolution.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Crown’ season 5 trailer is here to remind you that England is a very normal country
On Netflix, The Crown has served as a reminder to viewers how weird it would be to have the equivalent of the Kardashians being in the heights of power in a country, and now, the trailer for the show’s next season is here to delve into the Windsors’ dark 1990’s.
New Netflix movie The Stranger lands an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
The Stranger is Netflix’s newest original crime thriller, and it's been getting rave reviews. The film – not to be confused with the Harlan Coben Netflix series of the same name – is an Australian crime drama directed by Thomas Wright. It follows the friendship that forms...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online: HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked online this Friday, just days before the popular fantasy series was set to close out its freshman year. In a statement to IndieWire, HBO blamed the leak on a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or the African region. The channel also stated that it is “aggressively” searching for and taking down copies of the leak on the internet. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,”...
SFGate
BAFTA-Winning ‘After Love’ to Open BFI and BBC British Film Premiere Season – Global Bulletin
Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The BFI has also supported many of the features and short films.
