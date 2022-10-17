ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Slow Horses’ Apple TV+ Trailer Foretells Season 2 Carnage (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ revealed the official trailer today for Season 2 of “Slow Horses,” the Gary Oldman thriller series that follows a team of British intelligence agents. The second season premieres globally on the streaming service Dec. 2 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week after that for the duration of the six-episode season. And if there’s any confirmation of what fans can anticipate from Season 2, it’s that “more people are going to die,” according to a voice-over in the trailer from returning star Jack Lowden. In the new season of “Slow Horses” (which is adapted from...
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 2.06 - The Baby Bjorn - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Collider

'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters

The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
OKLAHOMA STATE
crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
EW.com

Shark Night 3D trailer

Only yesterday, over at the Music Mix, we pointed out that Mike Fleiss is a man of diverse interests. He oversees the Bachelor and the Bachelorette; he has just co-directed a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne; he plays guitar in his band California Wildebeest; and he produces horror films, including the new, David R. Ellis-directed Shark Night 3D, the trailer for which just hit the Internet.
IGN

Jesus Revolution - Official Trailer

In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a Jesus Revolution.
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online: HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked online this Friday, just days before the popular fantasy series was set to close out its freshman year. In a statement to IndieWire, HBO blamed the leak on a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or the African region. The channel also stated that it is “aggressively” searching for and taking down copies of the leak on the internet. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,”...
SFGate

BAFTA-Winning ‘After Love’ to Open BFI and BBC British Film Premiere Season – Global Bulletin

Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The BFI has also supported many of the features and short films.

