Johnstown, OH

Johnstown holding charity softball event to fund Bruning scholarship

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
The Johnstown baseball program is hosting a charity softball tournament Sunday to benefit the April Bruning Memorial Baseball Scholarship.

Bruning, an assistant coach, died last summer. She was survived by her husband Rich, son Clay and daughter Sydney.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the varsity baseball field. The tournament is open to members of the Johnstown community and friends of the Bruning family.

Donations can be made by check to Johnstown-Monroe Schools and sent to treasurer Kim Pulley at the district office at 441 S. Main St.

For more information about donating or participating in the event, contact Holly Boroff at 217-381-3813 or holly.boroff@gmail.com.

