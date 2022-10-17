Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
KVIA
Two El Paso volleyball teams clinch district titles Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- The Volleyball season is nearing the pointy end and with that, schools are starting to clinch district titles. The Coronado Thunderbirds beat Americas Trailblazers in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-18) and since Eastwood lost to Montwood (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22), Coronado clinch the District 1-6A title.
Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma before dying on Sept. 17. As first reported by the Las Cruces […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Beloved Silver High band director Kendrick dies at 72
Dave Kendrick was a man whose effect on the Grant County community extended far beyond the county line, through the lives of the students he led in the Silver High School Band and his music theory courses. Mr. Kendrick, or Mr. K, as he was known at the school, died...
lascrucesbulletin.com
One kitten finds a happy home
Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico
It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
The American Genius
Cannabis in Texas is blazing the way for new jobs (plus how to get it on it)
“El Paso is the first city in the country to take a stand against the traffic in marihuana, known to be the deadliest drug on the market,” reported the El Paso Morning Times on June 4, 1915. The article proceeded to assert:. “Marihuana is known to create a lust...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
Boy Scout Troop Airlifted To Safety After Becoming Trapped for 2 Nights as Floodwaters Rose
A Boy Scout troop from El Paso, Texas had to be airlifted out of the Gila National Forest in Silver City, New Mexico when they were stranded upstream of Gila River with floodwaters creeping in. The troop began their camping trip on Oct. 1 and were supposed to return a week later.
4 Unique El Paso Bakeries To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
We all have cravings for something sweet & we have no shortage of bakeries in El Paso. Some are truly unique experiences that are worth a visit. 1. Arcoris Fine Bakery: Have you ever wanted a Dragonball Z cake,. or a Sonic cake?. or a cake that shows your love...
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
One Of Hollywood’s Award Winning Film Directors Is From El Paso
Meet Joe Lujan, director of The Immortal Wars collection and one of Hollywood's young award-winning filmmakers making waves in the industry. It's no secret that El Paso is home to many talented folks, from artists like Jesus 'Cimi' Alvarado to musicians such as Khalid and filmmakers like Joe Lujan. Joe...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
2 women killed in crash with semitruck in Upper Valley
UPDATE: A 37-year-old Sunland Park woman was killed along with her passenger when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a semitruck along the 600 block of Artcraft Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m., El Paso police said. Police say Michelle Lira failed to yield the right of way and her vehicle was hit […]
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
KFOX 14
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
las-cruces.org
Las Cruces Man Located
Harold Fuller, the 78-year-old Las Cruces man reported missing earlier this month, has been located and is said to be in good condition. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
