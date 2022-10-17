It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO