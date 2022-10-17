ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Two El Paso volleyball teams clinch district titles Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- The Volleyball season is nearing the pointy end and with that, schools are starting to clinch district titles. The Coronado Thunderbirds beat Americas Trailblazers in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-18) and since Eastwood lost to Montwood (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22), Coronado clinch the District 1-6A title.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma before dying on Sept. 17. As first reported by the Las Cruces […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Beloved Silver High band director Kendrick dies at 72

Dave Kendrick was a man whose effect on the Grant County community extended far beyond the county line, through the lives of the students he led in the Silver High School Band and his music theory courses. Mr. Kendrick, or Mr. K, as he was known at the school, died...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

One kitten finds a happy home

Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico

It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Longtime framing business adds art gallery

How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 women killed in crash with semitruck in Upper Valley

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Sunland Park woman was killed along with her passenger when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a semitruck along the 600 block of Artcraft Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m., El Paso police said. Police say Michelle Lira failed to yield the right of way and her vehicle was hit […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

Las Cruces Man Located

Harold Fuller, the 78-year-old Las Cruces man reported missing earlier this month, has been located and is said to be in good condition. The Las Cruces Police Department thanks those who helped disseminate information on this missing person case.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy