Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLEM
Nikki Nuzum – Citizen of the Day
Nikki Nuzum of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, October 21 , 2022. Nikki is celebrating a birthday on Monday, October 24. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Justin Kuiper – Citizen of the Day
Dr. Justin Kuiper is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, October 19 , 2022. Dr. Kuiper is with Bruening Eye Specialists providing Ophthalmology Clinic at Floyd Valley Healthcare. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Le Mars Chamber Boss of the Quarter
Congratulations to Tara Geddes of Floyd Valley Healthcare, who this morning (Tuesday) was honored as the LeMars Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 4th Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Tara has been the Chief Nursing Officer of Floyd Valley Healthcare since January 2022 and carries the respect and admiration of the entire organization. Her demeanor and posture to remain calm and always place our patients first is truly admirable. Tara has been with Floyd Valley Health since 2014.
Stray of the Day 10/19/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Burt, a 1-3 year old, male, black Labrador mix. He arrived at the shelter back in July and was featured on Good Day Siouxland back in August, but he’s still waiting. He’s housebroken and super friendly with people and kids. He also […]
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, October 21
The Climate Prediction Center says this winter will hold above average chances for cooler temperatures this winter, and normal chances for precipitation. The Center’s Winter Outlook for December January and February also says drought will expand over the US this winter. Meteorologist Peter Rogers at the National Weather Services...
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, October 19
Early voting begins today (Wednesday) in Iowa for this year’s General Election. Iowans may vote in-person at their county auditor’s office or the election office in their county. This is also the first day county auditors can mail an absentee ballot to a voter who requested one. In order to be counted, your county auditor must RECEIVE that ballot by 8 p.m. on November 8th. Secretary of State Paul Pate says don’t depend on overnight delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
kiwaradio.com
Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar
Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
KLEM
Bus-Semi Accident near Marcus
(Photo Courtesy CBS 14 TV, Sioux City) Four persons were injured this morning in an accident involving a semi truck and school bus in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi hauling grain was northbound on F Avenue east of Marcus around 7:35 AM and failed to stop at a stop sign.
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
KLEM
Citizens Academy Goes to the Weapons Range
The second session of the Citizens Academy Thursday focused on the use of firearms and deadly force. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink says the students went to the law enforcement shooting range to use several weapons. Law enforcement officers explained the standards necessary to be certified to use such...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Teen jailed for driving violations, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on charges of driving while her license was denied or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; reckless driving; second-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product; and possession of contraband in correctional institution. The arrest...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, October 20
Four persons were injured this morning in an accident involving a semi truck and school bus in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi hauling grain was northbound on F Avenue east of Marcus around 7:35 AM and failed to stop at a stop sign. The semi collided...
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
Corydon Times-Republican
Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Comments / 0